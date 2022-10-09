Casagrande appoints new coach for the Brazilian team: “It has to be”

Credit: Disclosure

Since Tite publicly announced that he will say goodbye to the technical command of the Brazilian team regardless of the result obtained on Qatari soil, several names have been ventilated to assume the role. In his column in the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”, former player Walter Casagrande once again expressed his preference for Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras.

In the view of the sports commentator, the Portuguese coach has the best credentials to replace Tite in the Brazilian team, and he emphasized that the CBF needs to act fast.

“If I were from the CBF, I would act quickly and close with Abel Ferreira to be the coach of the Brazilian team after Tite leaves. There is no coach in Brazil with a better job than his. For Palmeiras, he will complete all the most important titles on the continent. He is rude at times, but he also has the humility to recognize when he makes a mistake, which is very rare here,” said Casão.

During an event at the CBF this week, the entity’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, highlighted that there is no exclusion of foreign names to command the Brazilian team. The decision, however, will only be taken after the World Cup in Qatar.

“Our focus at the moment is the objectives of the Selection, which is very well managed by Tite and the commission. Let’s discuss after the Cup. But we are not prejudiced against any nationality. You can be a foreigner or Brazilian, as long as you are competent”, said Ednaldo.

According to journalist André Hernan, a columnist for UOL Esporte, the name of Abel Ferreira appears among those listed at CBF, as does Fernando Diniz, but the organization has a preference for Doriva Júnior, Flamengo’s technical commander.