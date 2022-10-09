Casagrande explains support of murderer Bruno, rapist Robinho and Neymar to Bolsonaro

In an article published on his blog on the Uol portal this Sunday (9), commentator and former player Walter Casagrande Jr. explains the support of “sportsmen involved in criminal acts, infractions, prejudiced injuries, declare their vote for the perverse Bolsonaro”.

Among the various athletes, Casagrande highlights goalkeeper Bruno, convicted of having ordered the murder of Eliza Samudio, mother of one of his children, former player Robinho, convicted of rape in Italy, and the Brazilian national team forward. Neymar, accused of tax evasion in Brazil and Spain.

“Obviously, Jair Bolsonaro does everything, most of the time with abuse of power, to defend a family member or a supporter from his evil plans”, writes Casão, recalling the amnesty to Daniel Silveira, who was convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) .

“He placed 100 years of secrecy for the investigations against him and his children in the case of the cracks. He also made the expenses of the corporate card used by him confidential. He uses and abuses his position as president to help people convicted or investigated for some crime” , explains the former player.

“There are so many violations of the law and so many immoralities that are committed by this government that has many people in the sport with a dirty name in the square who also want to take advantage of – or are even benefiting from – this wave of impunity”, he amends.

Casão cites the cases of Bruno – sentenced to 22 years and 3 months for dismembering Eliza and throwing her remains to dogs – and Robinho, “sentenced to 9 years in prison for participating in a gang rape in the city of Milan”, before citing Neymar.

“Neymar could not be left out, because he has already asked the president to forgive his tax debt,” he says, remembering the trial in Spain on the 17th. If convicted, Neymar could be arrested and left out of the World Cup.

“There are 37 accusations, for example, corruption between individuals.

Spain is asking for two years in prison and compensation of approximately 150 million euros (R$ 760.7 million). Neymar remains childish, spoiled, because the first thing he did was ask for a waiver from the trial – which was denied because it was a criminal investigation,” he says.

“And what does he have in common with Bruno and Robinho? He declared his vote (even without voting), with a debauchery dance, to the same Jair Bolsonaro”, recalls Casão.