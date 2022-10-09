Casillas says he’s gay, deletes it, and Spanish press creates theories

Captain of Spain, world champion in 2010, former goalkeeper Iker Casillas wrote this Sunday (9) on his social networks that he is gay. “I hope you respect me: I’m gay,” he posted, along with the tag #happysunday. Casillas is 41 years old and has been retired since August 2020. He deleted the message after approximately an hour and a half. Then he made a new post claiming to have been the victim of a hacker attack.

“Account hacked. Luckily everything is fine. Apologies to all my followers and more apologies to the LGBT community,” he wrote at 11:36 am (GMT).

After the publication of the original message at 9:10 am (GMT), the Spanish press published several theories. One of them realizes that the former goalkeeper posted the phrase as a reaction to the excess of rumors that link his name to romantic involvement with celebrities in the country. The latest news is from the program “Socialité” and said that Casillas was dating actress Alejandra Onieva.

The post was published a few days after this rumor, which could explain the supposedly ironic manifestation of Casillas, according to “Ace” and “Marca”. “The objective is for the media to stop leaking false information about their relationships, which has increased since the breakup with Sara Carbonero”, signals the “Ace”.

Singer Shakira, actress Melyssa Pinto and stylist Rocío Osorno have also been recently named as Casillas’ girlfriends.

The former goalkeeper was married for five years to journalist Sara Carbonero until their separation in March 2021. They have two children, Martin and Lucas.

Another theory spread in the Spanish press is of an advertising campaign not yet revealed.