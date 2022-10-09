Cast and Character Guide from a Family Friend » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The original Peacock drama, a family friend features a star-studded cast that brings a true crime case to life. The series is based on the real-life kidnapping of Jan Broberg Felt, who was kidnapped twice by family friend Robert Berchtold. The drama’s cast includes acclaimed actors as well as emerging talent.

a family friend was created by Nick Acosta, who is best known for horror series like Channel Zero and new cherry flavor but also ventured into true crime with the limited series The act. The series is one of many dramatizations of true crime cases that were released on streaming services in 2022 such as HBO Max. the staircase and Hulu The Girl from Plainville.

the case that a family friend examines was previously the subject of the Netflix documentary Kidnapped on sight. The story takes place in various time periods in 1970s Iowa. As a result, younger characters are played by different actors at different points in the narrative. Here’s who plays each character in a family friend and where do you know them from.

Jake Lacy as Robert “B” Berchtold

Robert Berchtold is a seemingly ordinary neighbor who turns out to be a child kidnapper. Jake Lacy is primarily known for largely comedic television roles, including playing Pete in the final season of The office and Shane Patton in the white lotus, the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination. He also appeared in films like obvious child and Carol.

Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg

Anna Paquin plays the Broberg family matriarch, Mary Ann. A high-profile actress since childhood, Paquin may be best known for playing Rogue in the X-Men movies or Sookie Stackhouse at True Blood. She also received a positive reception for her performances in films such as the pianofor which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at age 11.

Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg

Bob Broberg is Jan Broberg’s father who is concerned about Berchtold’s relationship with his daughter. Colin Hanks is the son of legendary actor Tom Hanks and has built his own strong on-screen resume. Hanks’ past credits include the Jumanji movie series, fargo 1st season and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold

Gail is Robert’s wife, who seems oblivious to his plans. Tiptold is a former model who appeared in The next American top model and has been acting ever since. They played small roles in comedies like sitcom Big Bang Theory and the remake of murphy brownand starred in the short-lived ABC comedy Manhattan love story.

McKenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey as Jan Broberg

Jan is the victim of Berchtold’s kidnapping and one of the central figures in the a family friend. Later in life, the real Jan Broberg became an actress and singer, appearing in numerous small roles on TV and in film, and she also personally provides an introduction to the series. Playing the older version of Jan is McKenna Grace, a teen actress and singer whose recent roles include Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Life after death and Mary Adler in Gifted. The younger version of Jan is played by Hendrix Yancey, who is best known for appearing as Thirteen in Weird stuff.

A Friend of the Family Support Cast

Mila Harris and Maggie Sonnier as Karen Broberg – Karen is one of Jan’s younger sisters. Harris, who plays the younger Karen, has appeared on Hulu’s No way out, while this is Sonnier’s first screen credit.

Ella Lisic and Norah Murphy as Susan Broberg – Susan is Jan’s other sister. The older Susan is played by Murphy, who played Sarah in Karen, while the younger Lisic is making her screen debut.

ONEAustin Stowell as Peter Walsh – Walsh is an FBI agent investigating the case in a family friend. Stowell previously appeared on Dolphin’s Tale films and played Francis Gary Powers in Bridge of Spies.