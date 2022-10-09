Check out the TV Globo movie schedule between October 1st and 7th, 2022

MOVIE SCHEDULE FROM OCTOBER 01 TO 07, 2022

Saturday, 10/01/2022

owl II

The Bunny House

Original Title: The House Bunny

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Fred Wolf

Cast: Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Christopher

McDonald, Beverly D’Angelo

Class: Comedy, Romance

Sexy Shelley leads the perfect life until she’s evicted from the Playboy mansion. With nowhere else to go, she ends up in a dormitory for socially excluded students.

supercine

The Calendar Girls

Original Title: Calendar Girls

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Nigel Cole

Cast: Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, John Alderton, Linda Bassett.

Class: Comedy

Chris and Annie are part of a ladies’ association. Annie accepts Chris’ crazy idea: create a calendar with photos of the members completely naked

owl I

Show Bar

Original Title: Coyote Ugly

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2000

Director: David McNally

Cast: Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Adam Garcia, Izabella Miko, John Goodman, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, Melanie Lynskey, Adam Alexi-Malle

Class: Romantic comedy

A mind-blowing adventure of Violet, a country girl trying to fulfill her dream in the big city, who gets a job at the Coyote Ugly bar.

Sunday, 10/02/2022

owl II

A Christmas to Start Over

Original Title: Christmas With Holly

Country of Origin: Canadian, American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Allan Arkush

Cast: Catherine Berubé; Sean Faris; Daniel Eric Gold; Eloise Mumford; Alex

Paxton-Beesley; Dana Watkins

Class: Drama

Maggie leaves for Friday Harbor to open her toy store. There,

meets Mark and his niece and together they will have a life-changing Christmas.

Maximum temperature

After That Mountain

Original Title: The Mountain Between Us

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Cast: Beau Bridges; Dermot Mulroney; Idris Elba; Kate Winslet

Class: Drama

At the airport, a surgeon and a photographer charter a small plane to get to their destinations on time. The aircraft crashes and they need to team up to

survive.

Major Sunday

Planet of the Apes: The War

Original Title: War For The Planet Of The Apes

Country of Origin: Canadian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Amiah Miller;Andy Serkis;Gabriel Chavarria;Karin Konoval;Steve

Zahn;Woody Harrelson

Class: Action

After an attack by humans that leaves several monkeys dead and injured,

Caesar sets out with a small group to seek revenge.

movie theater

Hitman: Agent 47

Original Title: Hitman: Agent 47

Country of Origin: German, American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Aleksander Bach

Cast: Rupert Friend; Ciaran Hinds; Zachary Quinto; Hannah Ware

Class: Action

Agent 47 is a genetically engineered elite assassin. He needs to prevent an operation from revealing his creation secret.

Monday, 10/03/2022

Afternoon session

The devil Wears Prada

Original Title: The Devil Wears Prada

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian

Grenier, Tracie Thoms

Class: Comedy

A young man who dreams of being a respected journalist ends up working at the most prestigious fashion magazine in the US where he has to deal with his demanding boss.

Hot screen

logan

Original Title: Logan

Country of Origin: Australian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Stephen Merchant, Boyd Holbrook,

Daphne Keen

Class: Action

Tuesday, 10/04/2022

Afternoon session

Four Lives of a Dog

Original Title: A Dog’s Purpose

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Lasse Hallstrom

Cast: KJ Apa; John Ortiz; Dennis Quaid; Britt Robertson;

Class: Dramatic Comedy

A dog dies and reincarnates several times on earth, always with the dream of

reunited with the first owner, Ethan, his best friend and the great love of his

life.

Wednesday, 10/05/2022

Afternoon session

Yes sir

Original Title: Yes Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Bradley Cooper;John Higgins;Rhys Darby;Terence Stamp;Zooey

Deschanel

Class: Romantic comedy

Carl decides to go to a self-help cult, which is based on saying yes to anyone.

anything that happens to you or offers. From there, his life begins to change.

Thursday, 10/06/2022

Afternoon session

A Chance to Fight

Original Title: Notorious Nick

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2021

Director: Aaron Leong

Cast: Cody Christian

Class: Drama

Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, gets the rare chance to fight for the

featherweight championship.

Friday, 10/07/2022

Afternoon session

Rush Hour 2

Original Title: Rush Hour 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2001

Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, John Lone, Zhang Ziyi

Class: Comedy

Lee and Cartar go to Hong Kong for a vacation. When they arrive, a bomb

explodes at the American Embassy killing two undercover agents.

PROGRAMMING GRID OCTOBER 01 TO 07, 2022

Heads up

The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have an exhibition grid adjusted to their local needs.

Saturday, 10/01/2022

04:25 Corujão II – The House of Bunnies

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Cauldron With Mion

14:50 Football

17:00 Cauldron With Mion

18:30 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:15 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:45 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:25 Pantanal

22:30 High Hours

00:20 Sertanejo Circuit – Best Moments

00:50 Supercine – Calendar Girls

02:30 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:10 Corujão I – Show Bar

Sunday, 10/02/2022

04:45 Owl II – A Christmas to Start Over

05:55 Holy Mass

06:45 Globo Comunidade

07:15 Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:00 Round Elections

08:10 Globe Rural

09:30 Auto Sport

10:00 am Spectacular Sport

12:00 Round Elections

12:10 Maximum Temperature – After That Mountain

13:45 Popcorn Da Ivete

15:00 Sunday With Huck

15:15 Elections Tour

15:30 Sunday With Huck

17:00 Elections 2022 – Opening Ceremony

18:00 fantastic

23:30 Vai Que Cola

00:15 Major Sunday – Planet Of The Apes: War

02:15 Cinemaço – Hitman: Agent 47

Monday, 10/03/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 Chocolate With Pepper

15:30 Afternoon Session – The Devil Wears Prada

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Hot Screen – Logan

00:50 Jornal da Globo

01:40 Conversation with Bial

02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I

Tuesday, 10/04/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 Chocolate With Pepper

15:30 Afternoon Session – Four Lives of a Dog

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Cine Holliúdy

23:10 Reporter Profession

23:50 Secret Truths II

00:50 Jornal da Globo

01:40 Conversation with Bial

02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I

Wednesday, 10/05/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 Chocolate With Pepper

15:30 Afternoon Session – Yes Sir

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:05 Sea of ​​the Sertao

18:45 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:15 Face and Courage

20:00 National Newspaper

20:35 Pantanal

21:20 Football

23:30 Follow the Game

23:45 What Story Is This Porchat?

00:30 Secret Truths II

01:05 Jornal da Globo

01:55 Conversation with Bial

02:35 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:20 Comedy Na Madruga I

Thursday, 10/06/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:35 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

13:00 Globo Esporte

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 Chocolate With Pepper

15:30 Afternoon Session – A Chance to Fight

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 National Newspaper

21:30 Pantanal

22:35 Iron Island

23:35 Secret Truths II

00:35 Jornal da Globo

01:25 Conversation with Bial

02:05 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:50 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II

Friday, 10/07/2022

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:20 Newspaper Today

14:40 Chocolate With Pepper

15:25 Afternoon Session – Rush Hour 2

17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:25 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:50 National Newspaper

21:50 Pantanal

23:05 Globo Reporter

00:00 Secret Truths II

01:00 Jornal da Globo

01:50 Conversation with Bial

02:30 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga I