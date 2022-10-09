Check out the TV Globo movie schedule between October 1st and 7th, 2022

MOVIE SCHEDULE FROM OCTOBER 01 TO 07, 2022
Saturday, 10/01/2022
owl II
The Bunny House
Original Title: The House Bunny
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Fred Wolf
Cast: Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Christopher
McDonald, Beverly D’Angelo
Class: Comedy, Romance
Sexy Shelley leads the perfect life until she’s evicted from the Playboy mansion. With nowhere else to go, she ends up in a dormitory for socially excluded students.
supercine
The Calendar Girls
Original Title: Calendar Girls
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Nigel Cole
Cast: Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, John Alderton, Linda Bassett.
Class: Comedy
Chris and Annie are part of a ladies’ association. Annie accepts Chris’ crazy idea: create a calendar with photos of the members completely naked
owl I
Show Bar
Original Title: Coyote Ugly
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2000
Director: David McNally
Cast: Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Adam Garcia, Izabella Miko, John Goodman, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan, Melanie Lynskey, Adam Alexi-Malle
Class: Romantic comedy
A mind-blowing adventure of Violet, a country girl trying to fulfill her dream in the big city, who gets a job at the Coyote Ugly bar.
Sunday, 10/02/2022
owl II
A Christmas to Start Over
Original Title: Christmas With Holly
Country of Origin: Canadian, American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Allan Arkush
Cast: Catherine Berubé; Sean Faris; Daniel Eric Gold; Eloise Mumford; Alex
Paxton-Beesley; Dana Watkins
Class: Drama
Maggie leaves for Friday Harbor to open her toy store. There,
meets Mark and his niece and together they will have a life-changing Christmas.
Maximum temperature
After That Mountain
Original Title: The Mountain Between Us
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Cast: Beau Bridges; Dermot Mulroney; Idris Elba; Kate Winslet
Class: Drama
At the airport, a surgeon and a photographer charter a small plane to get to their destinations on time. The aircraft crashes and they need to team up to
survive.
Major Sunday
Planet of the Apes: The War
Original Title: War For The Planet Of The Apes
Country of Origin: Canadian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Matt Reeves
Cast: Amiah Miller;Andy Serkis;Gabriel Chavarria;Karin Konoval;Steve
Zahn;Woody Harrelson
Class: Action
After an attack by humans that leaves several monkeys dead and injured,
Caesar sets out with a small group to seek revenge.
movie theater
Hitman: Agent 47
Original Title: Hitman: Agent 47
Country of Origin: German, American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Aleksander Bach
Cast: Rupert Friend; Ciaran Hinds; Zachary Quinto; Hannah Ware
Class: Action
Agent 47 is a genetically engineered elite assassin. He needs to prevent an operation from revealing his creation secret.
Monday, 10/03/2022
Afternoon session
The devil Wears Prada
Original Title: The Devil Wears Prada
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: David Frankel
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian
Grenier, Tracie Thoms
Class: Comedy
A young man who dreams of being a respected journalist ends up working at the most prestigious fashion magazine in the US where he has to deal with his demanding boss.
Hot screen
logan
Original Title: Logan
Country of Origin: Australian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: James Mangold
Cast: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Stephen Merchant, Boyd Holbrook,
Daphne Keen
Class: Action
Tuesday, 10/04/2022
Afternoon session
Four Lives of a Dog
Original Title: A Dog’s Purpose
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Lasse Hallstrom
Cast: KJ Apa; John Ortiz; Dennis Quaid; Britt Robertson;
Class: Dramatic Comedy
A dog dies and reincarnates several times on earth, always with the dream of
reunited with the first owner, Ethan, his best friend and the great love of his
life.
Wednesday, 10/05/2022
Afternoon session
Yes sir
Original Title: Yes Man
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: Peyton Reed
Cast: Bradley Cooper;John Higgins;Rhys Darby;Terence Stamp;Zooey
Deschanel
Class: Romantic comedy
Carl decides to go to a self-help cult, which is based on saying yes to anyone.
anything that happens to you or offers. From there, his life begins to change.
Thursday, 10/06/2022
Afternoon session
A Chance to Fight
Original Title: Notorious Nick
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2021
Director: Aaron Leong
Cast: Cody Christian
Class: Drama
Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, gets the rare chance to fight for the
featherweight championship.
Friday, 10/07/2022
Afternoon session
Rush Hour 2
Original Title: Rush Hour 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2001
Director: Brett Ratner
Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, John Lone, Zhang Ziyi
Class: Comedy
Lee and Cartar go to Hong Kong for a vacation. When they arrive, a bomb
explodes at the American Embassy killing two undercover agents.
PROGRAMMING GRID OCTOBER 01 TO 07, 2022
Heads up
The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have an exhibition grid adjusted to their local needs.
Saturday, 10/01/2022
04:25 Corujão II – The House of Bunnies
06:00 Globo Reporter
06:50 It’s from home
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:10 Cauldron With Mion
14:50 Football
17:00 Cauldron With Mion
18:30 Sea of the Sertao
19:15 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:45 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:25 Pantanal
22:30 High Hours
00:20 Sertanejo Circuit – Best Moments
00:50 Supercine – Calendar Girls
02:30 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:10 Corujão I – Show Bar
Sunday, 10/02/2022
04:45 Owl II – A Christmas to Start Over
05:55 Holy Mass
06:45 Globo Comunidade
07:15 Small Businesses & Big Businesses
08:00 Round Elections
08:10 Globe Rural
09:30 Auto Sport
10:00 am Spectacular Sport
12:00 Round Elections
12:10 Maximum Temperature – After That Mountain
13:45 Popcorn Da Ivete
15:00 Sunday With Huck
15:15 Elections Tour
15:30 Sunday With Huck
17:00 Elections 2022 – Opening Ceremony
18:00 fantastic
23:30 Vai Que Cola
00:15 Major Sunday – Planet Of The Apes: War
02:15 Cinemaço – Hitman: Agent 47
Monday, 10/03/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:35 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 Chocolate With Pepper
15:30 Afternoon Session – The Devil Wears Prada
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Hot Screen – Logan
00:50 Jornal da Globo
01:40 Conversation with Bial
02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I
Tuesday, 10/04/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:35 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 Chocolate With Pepper
15:30 Afternoon Session – Four Lives of a Dog
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Cine Holliúdy
23:10 Reporter Profession
23:50 Secret Truths II
00:50 Jornal da Globo
01:40 Conversation with Bial
02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I
Wednesday, 10/05/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:35 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 Chocolate With Pepper
15:30 Afternoon Session – Yes Sir
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:05 Sea of the Sertao
18:45 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:15 Face and Courage
20:00 National Newspaper
20:35 Pantanal
21:20 Football
23:30 Follow the Game
23:45 What Story Is This Porchat?
00:30 Secret Truths II
01:05 Jornal da Globo
01:55 Conversation with Bial
02:35 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:20 Comedy Na Madruga I
Thursday, 10/06/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:35 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
13:00 Globo Esporte
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 Chocolate With Pepper
15:30 Afternoon Session – A Chance to Fight
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 National Newspaper
21:30 Pantanal
22:35 Iron Island
23:35 Secret Truths II
00:35 Jornal da Globo
01:25 Conversation with Bial
02:05 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage
02:50 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:25 Comedy Na Madruga II
Friday, 10/07/2022
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:20 Newspaper Today
14:40 Chocolate With Pepper
15:25 Afternoon Session – Rush Hour 2
17:05 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:25 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:50 National Newspaper
21:50 Pantanal
23:05 Globo Reporter
00:00 Secret Truths II
01:00 Jornal da Globo
01:50 Conversation with Bial
02:30 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:15 Comedy Na Madruga I