China thanks Elon Musk’s proposal for Taiwan

Chinese ambassador to the United States of America thanked Tesla owner Elon Musk for the “peace” suggestion presented during an interview with the Financial Times.

“I would like to thank Elon Musk for his request for peace in the Taiwan Strait,” Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, wrote on Twitter after Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the American’s remarks. , reports the Reuters agency.

related USA. Judge delays trial and gives Musk more time to finalize Twitter purchase Business. Musk’s Defense Says Twitter Refused New $44 Billion Offer Business. Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s new offer to buy the social network

Recently, to the “Financial Times”, the tycoon proposed a special administration zone for the island. “My recommendation would be to create a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably acceptable, but probably wouldn’t make everyone happy,” he said, during an interview in which he was asked about China, a country where Tesla has one of the biggest factories.

Musk’s statements followed his proposal to end the war in Ukraine, which caused controversy on social media.