Close to leaving the national team, Tite praises Flamengo

Tite sees Fla in good hands with Dorival

In charge of the Brazilian team and with many titles for clubs, Tite has ‘moral’ in football and receiving a compliment from the commander is always valued. Now, the coach praised Dorival’s work at Flamengo. For the coach of Brazil, the Most Dear “fitted in” again.

— Flamengo has a technical quality and with Dorival he had an impressive adjustment in creative terms and in the central axis. If he doesn’t mark Flamengo’s central axis, he will score. Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa, if you falter in a combination, they will get right in front of the goal. It’s amazing how capable they are. Dorival managed to adjust and Flamengo returned to being a team that imposes itself and that I like – commented Tite, in an interview with Zico’s “Resenha do Galinho” program, on Bandsports.

Earn money with Flamengo wins

The coach of the Brazilian team also analyzed the Libertadores final, on October 29, against Athletico-PR, in a single game at the Monumental Romero Isidro Carbo Stadium, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. The ball will roll at 17:00 (Brasilia time).

— Felipão in the same way in relation to Athletico, but with another model more marking; They are different schools that can win. I like the Flamengo style better. I identify myself more – added the coach of the Brazilian national team.

Before facing Athletico-PR, however, Flamengo turns its attention to national competitions. Until the end of the month, there will be four matches for the Brasileirão, the first being against Cuiabá, this Saturday (08), at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at the Pantanal Arena. Afterwards, Fla will face Atlético-MG, América-MG and Santos on the 15th, 22nd and 25th.

Also in October, Flamengo takes on Corinthians, twice, for the finals of the Copa do Brasil. The first game will be this Wednesday (12) and the return one week later (19), both at 21:45, and with the decisive clash at Maracanã. In fact, because of this first leg, Fla will play with a reserve team against Cuiabá.