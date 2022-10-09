Clown nose in exchange for ticket: São Paulo organizer will protest at Sunday’s game

The biggest organized crowd in São Paulo, Independente, is selling clown noses to fans in protest. Whoever makes the purchase, wins a ticket for this Sunday’s game (9), against Botafogo.

Since Tricolor’s defeat in the Copa Sudamericana final, 2-0 against Independente Del Valle, the organizers have held a series of protests against the current squad of coach Rogério Ceni. After the confrontation against América-MG, the alleged salaries of the current team players were leaked on the club’s social networks.

In its social networks, Independente – which referred to Morumbi as ‘Morumbi Circus’ – stated that in the purchase of a clown nose for R$ 30, the ticket for the duel with Botafogo would be free, along with a bag of popcorn.

– When you buy the clown nose R$ 30, your ticket is free for the Sunday show, with the right to a bag of popcorn, before the game starts – he published.

The president of the organization also expressed himself on his social networks with criticism of São Paulo and informed about the protest that is being organized.

– Respectable audience, the show is about to begin. When you buy the clown nose at R$30.00, your ticket is free for the Sunday show, including a bag of popcorn, before the game starts. Player name? Forgets. Idol is a fan. The Casa Independente store will be open from 10 am, every weekend. Contract renewals: Independente is against. If you already have your ticket, buy your clown nose and let’s show who the real idol is, the Torcedor – published the president of Independente.

The match against Botafogo takes place this Sunday (9), at 4 pm, at Morumbi Stadium, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

See the post by the independent organized crowd: