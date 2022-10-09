Colombia declares ‘high alert’ on San Andrés Island for storm Julia

According to the latest report by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), the storm will strengthen into a hurricane.

Michael Arevalo/AFPSan Andrés Island, Colombia, could be hit by a hurricane
the government of Colombia declared “high alert” on the Caribbean island of San Andres this Saturday, the 8th, before the passage of storm Julia, which will gain strength in the coming hours and could become a hurricane. “It is highly likely that Storm Julia will become a hurricane and reach San Andrés at night,” said the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, in a message on your Twitter account. According to the latest report by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM), the entity responsible for monitoring meteorological phenomena in Colombia, the storm will strengthen into a hurricane this afternoon or evening and “there is a high probability in Julia pass directly over the island of San Andrés”.

*With information from the EFE Agency

