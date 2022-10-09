Commentator predicts balance in São Paulo x Botafogo: ‘One of the best games of the round’

After winning away from home on Thursday, América-MG and Avaí, respectively, Sao Paulo and Botafogo face each other this Sunday, in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. The two teams are tied in the table with 40 points, but Tricolor Paulista has one less game.

– It is one of the most interesting games of the round. In the middle of the week, both teams achieved convincing victories and arrive for this match with the same number of points and thinking about a G-8 of Libertadores. That alone is an ingredient to attract attention – projected the commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellosfrom Grupo Globo.

– On the one hand, São Paulo, which gathers its pieces after the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. On the other hand, Botafogo shows that the signings made for the season are beginning to show respect. It’s a game to go, to watch. It’s a balanced game – added the journalist.

For PC, this Sunday’s duel at Morumbi has everything to be one of the best of the round.

– They are two teams trained by professionals who like to see their teams playing, having the ball, valuing possession of the ball. Perhaps it can be considered one of the best games in terms of expectations of this round of the Brazilian Championship – concluded the commentator.