Coritiba x Bragantino: Manga gives a half moon to a defender, covers up the goalkeeper and scores a great goal; watch video | coritiba

O striker Alef Manga scored a goal in Coritiba’s partial draw with Bragantino, this Sunday, at Couto Pereira. The game is still in progress (follow up).

At 11 minutes, the striker on the side received a beautiful shot from Fabrício Daniel on the right. He dominated and carried the ball towards the area. In the move, he gave a half-moon to the defender of Massa Bruta, was in the face of the goal and slapped to cover the goalkeeper Cleiton. A great goal.

At 11 min of the 1st half – Alef Manga do Coritiba’s dribble against Bragantino

The goal put Coxa ahead of the scoreboard – even with a player sent off in the first minutes of the match.

This was Alef Manga’s 13th goal for the club – his sixth Campeonato Brasileiro. On the way out for the break, the striker talked about the goal.

I don’t think I’ve ever scored a goal like that, I think he deserves a trophy, an award. I made an individual move and dug into the goalkeeper”

Said Mango.

Alef Manga, Coritiba x Bragantino — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Bragantino reacted in the first half, at 26 minutes, and left everything the same in a beautiful move by striker Popó.

At 26 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Werik Popó do Bragantino against Coritiba

