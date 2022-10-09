Crash in Iran protests killed 19 children, says NGO

At least 185 people, including 19 children, have died amid the Iranian government’s brutal crackdown on protests across the country, according to figures released Saturday by the organization Human Rights in Iran.

The provinces of Sistan and Balochistan register half of the deaths. Iran’s government has been under pressure for protests since September 16, when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, was killed in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Protesters call for the downfall of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is the biggest movement in the country since demonstrations against rising gasoline prices in 2019.

On Friday (7), the human rights NGO confirmed the death of 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh, killed by stabbings by Iranian security forces during the September 22 protests.

According to the NGO, authorities falsified calls from alleged members of Sarina’s family saying her death was a suicide.

“After reviewing the evidence and speaking to eyewitnesses and close sources, the NGO Human Rights Iran confirms the state killing of sarina and strongly condemns the pressure on his family by security agencies to force them to repeat the false narrative of suicide.”

Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16-year-old killed in protests in Iran Image: Disclosure/Iran Human Rights

The organization demanded international legal process and sanction from the directors of IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting). “O IRIB contributes to covering up these crimes by disclosing and publishing forced confessions and false accounts. They are complicit in crimes and must be held accountable,” said Iran’s Human Rights Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

sarina Esmailzadeh and several friends decided to go to the popular protests after an English class.

“Security forces repeatedly hit Sarina on the head with a bat until she was bleeding severely from the head,” the NGO says.

State TV hacked in Iran

A group supporting the protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini managed to hack a state television channel and show an image of supreme guide Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames on the news.

“Our young people’s blood drips from their fingers,” read the message that appeared on the screen during the Saturday night broadcast of the state television newspaper. It was accompanied by a manipulated photo of Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames and his head in a visor.

“It’s time to pack your furniture… and find another place to settle your family outside of Iran,” read another message accompanying the photo.

The cyber attack, which lasted a few seconds, was claimed by a group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Justice of Ali).

Authorities say Mahsa Amini died of illness

On Friday, Iranian authorities claimed that Mahsa Amini died of illness and not “beating”.

But the girl’s father, Amjad Amini, who said his daughter was in good health before her arrest, rejected the medical report in an interview with Iran International, a Persian-language television channel based in London.

“I saw with my own eyes that blood was running from Mahsa’s ears and neck,” he said.

Activists and NGOs allege that she was wounded in the head while being detained.

Iran accuses foreign countries of fueling the protests, including the United States.