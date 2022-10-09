Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 goals scored by clubs | english football

+ See the Premier League table

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker reached 144 with the English club’s shirt, where he is in his second spell. There were another 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals CLUB national league National Cups and Supercups Champions League world Europa League Uefa Super Cup TOTAL Manchester United 103 17 22 1 1 0 144 Juventus 81 6 14 0 0 0 101 Real Madrid 311 26 105 6 0 two 450 Sporting 3 two 0 0 0 0 5 SUM 498 51 141 7 1 two 700

The mark was obtained in Cristiano Ronaldo’s 945th game defending clubs. That is, the average in this cut is 0.74 per game.

Also adding those made by Portugal, there are now 817 balls in the net in all, in 1136 games – with an average of 0.71. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid and the Portuguese national team.

Against Everton, for the ninth round of the 2022/23 Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench, but replaced the injured Martial in the 27th minute of the first half. At 43, he received assistance from Casemiro and hit with his left foot to overcome goalkeeper Pickford.

