Cruzeiro defeated by Sport and loses chance to beat Serie B record

photo: Staff Images / Cruise Willian Oliveira failed in a decisive bid in the match at Ilha do Retiro With many changes in the squad, Cruzeiro was far from its best version and lost to Sport, by 3-1, in Ilha do Retiro-PE, this Sunday (9/10), in a game valid for the 34th round of Serie B Brazilian championship. Leo’s goals were scored by Chico, Vagner Love and Labandeira. Bruno Rodrigues discounted.

With the result, Fox continued with 72 points and interrupted a 16-game unbeaten streak. The last celestial defeat had occurred in the game against Fluminense (3-0), for the Copa do Brasil, on the 12th of July. In turn, Sport was 52 points – three behind Vasco, which opens the G4.

In addition, Cruzeiro, champion of the Second Division, misses the chance to overcome the best campaign in the history of Serie B. In 2008, Corinthians, under the command of Mano Menezes, had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 points (25 wins, 10 draws and only three losses in that edition). Pezzolano’s team can reach a maximum of 84 points if they win all the matches until the end of the competition.

In the next round, the celestial team will visit Vila Nova, at the OBA stadium, in Goinia, on Friday (10/14), at 8:30 pm. J o Leo receives Vasco, on Ilha do Retiro, in a direct game for a spot in the G4, on Sunday (10/16).

Cruise inferior to Sport

The match started in an open way, with both teams giving space and creating scoring opportunities. In the 6th minute, right-back Eduardo crossed low to Vagner Love, who punctured when trying to kick. The ball was left and Juba finished strong. Rafael Cabral defended.

In the sequence, Cruzeiro responded with a ball on Bruno Rodrigues’ post, but the referee stopped the game, indicating a foul in the previous bid.

At 13″, another dangerous shot by Juba, who passed the bar. Sport gradually organized itself better on the field compared to Cruzeiro, who had an alternative formation.

Pushed by the crowd, which filled Ilha do Retiro, Leo managed to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Juba took a short right corner to Eduardo. The side crossed in the middle of the area, finding defender Chico, who came from behind and tested hard to beat goalkeeper Rafael Cabral: 1 to 0.

After the goal, Sport retreated a lot, calling Cruzeiro to their defense field. Despite this, the celestial team was unable to take advantage of the space.

At the end of the first half, Cruzeiro gave space again and took one more. At 39′, Lucas Hernndez won Jaj’s tackle and played for Vagner Love. Shirt 99 dominated from the back, turned and finished without much force in Rafael Cabral’s corner: 2 to 0.

In the second half, Cruzeiro improved. At 10′, the celestial team decreased with Bruno Rodrigues. The striker had the leftover ball at the entrance of the area, opened up space and kicked hard in the middle of the goal. Fumbling, goalkeeper Saulo couldn’t make a save: 2 to 1.

It looked like Cruzeiro would seek a reaction, but football was lacking. Sport took advantage of the good phase and scored one more at the end of the game. At 32′, Labandeira took advantage of midfielder Willian Oliveira’s hesitation, who lost the ball, advanced at speed and finished low on Cabral’s exit: 3 to 1.

SPORT 3 X 1 CRUISE

sport

Saul; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere, Chico and Lucas Hernandez (Wanderson); Ronaldo (Willian Oliveira) and Fabinho; Luciano Juba, Denner (Giovanni), Labandeira (Fbio Alemo) and Vagner Love (Javier Parraguez)

technician: Claudinei Oliveira

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wesley Gasolina (Jaj); Pedro Castro (Xavier), Willian Oliveira and Marquinhos Cipriano (Kaiki); Lincoln (Edu), Bruno Rodrigues and Rafa Silva (Daniel Jnior)

technician: Paulo Pezzolano

goals: Chico, Vagner Love and Labandeira (Sport). Bruno Rodrigues (Cruise)

yellow card: Lucas Oliveira (Cruise). Lucas Hernandez (Sport)

Reason: 34th round of Serie B do Brasileiro

Date: Sunday, 10/9/2022

schedule: 4 pm

Place: Retiro Island, Recife (PE)

referee: Svio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-DF)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Lucas Modesto (DF)

VAR: Fabio Basteiro (SP)