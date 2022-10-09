Cubs score goals, Vasco runs over Novorizontino and consolidates in the G4

At home and with the support of the fans, the Vasco won with authority Novorizontino, 3-0, and consolidated even more in the G4 of Série B. Figueiredo and Marlon Gomes scored beautiful goals, and Léo Matos closed the scoring in the final minutes. The team knew how to control the match from the first minute, without suffering danger from the opponent.

With the victory, Vasco reached 55 points, four ahead of Ituano, who won in the round. The distance can be shortened by one point, as Sport, who has 49, faces Cruzeiro, on Ilha do Retiro, this Sunday.

On Sunday of next week, Vasco will face Leão, in Recife, for the 35th round of Series B. There are four rounds left for the end of the competition.

IN PRESSURE

Driven by the fan who was excited since before the ball rolled, Vasco started on top of Novorizontino and before five minutes into the game had already got three corners.

ENGLISH FINGER

Set pieces were Vasco’s main weapons, which produced dangerous shots in this way. It is worth remembering that the coaching staff recently started to count on the Englishman Alex Clapham, who is a coach specializing in set pieces.

FACTOR EGUINALDO

With Raniel barred, the attacker acted more centrally and with his speed, created danger to the opponent in stretched balls and in direct links. The player hit the post in the first half, after a play made only by cubs, with Marlon Gomes, Andrey Santos until reaching the finalization of Eguinaldo.

GREAT GOAL

The delay to open the score caused some apprehension to the Vasco fan, but Figueiredo tried to put an end to the tension and it was in style. Léo Matos reversed for the striker, who dominated with style, fixed it to the right leg and hit the angle, with no chance for the Novorizontino goalkeeper, already in the first half stoppage time.

Figueiredo scored a beautiful goal on the Hill

(Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/VASCO)

IT’S ONLY GOAL

In the first minute of the second stage, Vasco extended with Marlon Gomes. The attacker took advantage of the ball badly cut by the defense, dominated in the chest and kicked hard without leaving the ball on the ground to give security and tranquility to the team.

SPENT THE BALL

By expanding the score at the beginning of the second half, Vasco started to manage the result, considering that Novorizontino felt the second goal suffered too much. Jorginho started to change players, giving new blood to the team, without losing control of the match.

CLOSED THE SCOREBOARD

The dead ball that was calibrated had an effect at the end of the match. Luiz Henrique took a corner in the measure and Léo Matos tried hard to declare the victory and let out the cry of the crowd. Party on Historic Hill.

DATASHEET

VASCO 3 X 0 NOVORIZONTINO

Place: Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: 10/08/2022, at 18:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (FIFA-RN)

Audience/Income: 19,628 paying (20,533 gifts) / BRL 556,930.00

Yellow Cards: Edimar and Léo Matos (Vasco); Willean Lepo, Ligger (Novorizontino)

Red Cards:-

goals: Figueiredo (44′ of Q1 / 1-0), Marlon Gomes (1′ of Q2 / 2-0) and Léo Matos (42′ of Q2 / 3-0)

VASCO (Coach: Jorginho)

Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Anderson Conceição (Zé Vítor/30′ of the 2nd quarter), Danilo Boza and Edimar (Luiz Henrique/35′ of the 2nd quarter); Yuri Lara (Bruno Tubarão/23′ from 2ndQ), Andrey Santos and Nenê (Sarrafiore/30′ from 2ndQ); Marlon Gomes, Figueiredo (Gabriel Pec/30′ from the 2nd quarter) and Eguinaldo.

NOVORIZONTINO (Coach: Mazola Júnior)

Vinicius Almeida; Willean Lepo, Wálber, Ligger (Reverson/38′ from 2nd quarter) and Paulinho; Jhony Douglas, Ramón Martínez and Gustavo Bochecha (Luiz Henrique); Douglas Baggio, Bruno Costa and Ronaldo.