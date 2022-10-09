Dead City gets date and photos of Maggie and Negan; Look

The Walking Dead: Dead City will reach your TV/streaming screens in april 2023, revealed today (8) the franchise panel at New York Comic-Con. Along with the date, AMC also showed some photos from the production, which can be seen below.

The Walking Dead: Dead City gets a date and photos of Maggie and Negan

the plot of dead city will accompany the non-dynamic duo formed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a trip to the island of Manhattan, which since the zombie apocalypse has been isolated from the mainland.

Eli Jornewho wrote and produced episodes of The Walking Deadwill be the showrunner of dead city. Scott M. Gimplehired by AMC to oversee the franchise, will serve as producer.

In addition to dead city, the network plans two other spin-offs of the franchise: one focused on Michonne and Rick; and another in Daryl, set in Europe. Not to mention, of course, the presumed continuations of Tales of the Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

