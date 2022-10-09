Dorival sees Flamengo prepared for the finals; see what excites the coach – 10/09/2022

Saturday (8) was busy for Dorival Júnior. The coach led the training of the starting lineup in Rio de Janeiro in the morning and traveled to train the reserves in the 2-1 victory over Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal (MT), for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

The rush is part of the plan to make Flamengo the best prepared for the decisions to come. The first of them starts to be disputed this Wednesday (12), against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the Copa do Brasil.

During the press conference, Dorival spoke about the expectation for the game and the points that make him believe that Flamengo will arrive at a great moment to seek the two titles – after the Copa do Brasil, the red-black team will still have the final of Libertadores against Atheltico.

Running is worth the sacrifice

“It’s the satisfaction of working with the team in the morning, traveling and fulfilling our duty and our work. I did everything to make it work, so that we didn’t have problems with schedule. Everything happened in a very smooth, well-planned way. in this match was very important to achieve this result”, he said.

Resuming lessons from the past is the key to preparation

“Rescuing some behaviors that are lost over time, which you end up giving up over time. We are trying to do the best these days and I hope that all work is transferred to the field to make a great match on Wednesday”, continued Dorival.

“We’re preparing for each game as if it were a decision. That’s how we started. Even if some results don’t happen, Flamengo has been playing well. I’m sure the team is confident, mature and playing with great confidence. we will play well”, he added.

Wins at the right time

“Winning is always important, I believe we were looking for it with great intensity. I was running away from what we would like. The team is back to winning at an important moment, with the players looking for evolution, growth. We will have more ready players, from the point of technical and tactical point of view, for the decision. Flamengo will be very well prepared for this important moment, when we are going to play two finals. I hope that everything will be confirmed within our conditions”.

Trust in Gabigol

“I’ve never seen Gabriel so integrated and so interested. I directed him for almost two years, he had a completely different characteristic. His participation has been commendable in all aspects. It is very important for the team. He has matured, grown, is fighting for a place in the Brazilian national team. He is one of the most reliable players in our team for his technical potential, for the qualities he has and for what he has been demonstrating on the field.”

Feet on the ground against favoritism

“It’s a new moment, a new situation. I believe that the three teams [Flamengo, Corinthians e Athletico] experience another moment. I’m sure we will have very difficult games, played. I believe that all dedication to arrive cannot be in vain. We need to keep playing within our characteristics, respecting the opponent and looking for our best. In this way, little by little, we are making things happen. I hope we have the same strength in the final moments, for the commitment and, above all, for the technical capacity of the team”.