Draymond G. apologizes after being filmed punching Jordan Poole

NBA basketball player Draymond Green spoke publicly for the first time today and apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice last week.

Images released by the website TMZ show the beginning of the confusion between the two, which ends when Green lands a strong punch on his teammate, who falls to the ground. Soon after, the other companions run to separate the two.

The 32-year-old NBA champion met with the press this Saturday morning, and told reporters in attendance that “I was wrong.” According to the star, he is not “trying to convince people that he was right, but to own up to what he did wrong.” As a result, Draymond Green was immediately removed from training by coach Steve Kerr. Watch the moment of aggression:

The star is considered one of the historic players of the Golden State Warriors alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Together, the trio won no more than four championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2021).

Although it has not yet been confirmed, the Golden State Warriors are considering a punishment for him for understanding that the limits have been crossed. The team’s season opener is scheduled for October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.