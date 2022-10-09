Draymond Green agrees and leaves Warriors with no return date | nba

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has entered into an agreement with coach Steve Kerr and members of the board, and will be out of the group for a few days, with no return date. The player landed a punch in the face of teammate Jordan Poole, which led to a knockout, during a pre-season practice last Wednesday.
Video of the incident, released by the website TMZ on Friday, increased external pressure for a punishment for the player. Earlier, General Manager Bob Myers had stated that the issue would be resolved internally. It is unclear whether the franchise will punish Draymond with a suspension from the regular season, which begins on the 18th.
- Draymond apologizes after punching teammate
Draymond Green — Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Images
This Saturday, the player gave a press conference in which he apologized again to the team, the Warriors community, Poole and his family. He stated that he failed as a leader and as a man, and that he will have work to regain the trust of his teammates after the aggression.
– I also apologize to my family for what they have been through in the last 24 or 48 hours. […] We always had a good relationship. Jordan is a guy I’ve always encouraged to have a voice, keep his voice, be who he really is. Now it’s up to me to do the work to rebuild [a relação], but in his time. When and if he wants to do it,” Draymond said.
The 32-year veteran with four titles under his belt has a reputation as an emotional reference for the Warriors throughout the dynasty, especially during low-intensity teammates. Some of the charges throughout his career became famous, such as the one that generated friction with Kevin Durant and was pointed out as one of the reasons for the star’s departure from the franchise. Draymond also collects technical fouls and sending-offs along the way.