Draymond Green agrees and leaves Warriors with no return date | nba

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has entered into an agreement with coach Steve Kerr and members of the board, and will be out of the group for a few days, with no return date. The player landed a punch in the face of teammate Jordan Poole, which led to a knockout, during a pre-season practice last Wednesday.

Video of the incident, released by the website TMZ on Friday, increased external pressure for a punishment for the player. Earlier, General Manager Bob Myers had stated that the issue would be resolved internally. It is unclear whether the franchise will punish Draymond with a suspension from the regular season, which begins on the 18th.

Draymond apologizes after punching teammate

This Saturday, the player gave a press conference in which he apologized again to the team, the Warriors community, Poole and his family. He stated that he failed as a leader and as a man, and that he will have work to regain the trust of his teammates after the aggression.

– I also apologize to my family for what they have been through in the last 24 or 48 hours. […] We always had a good relationship. Jordan is a guy I’ve always encouraged to have a voice, keep his voice, be who he really is. Now it’s up to me to do the work to rebuild [a relação], but in his time. When and if he wants to do it,” Draymond said.