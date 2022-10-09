dream gaming pc? BGS 2022 has products to help the mission

BGS 2022 brought a lot of news for those planning to build a dream PC. The list of products shown at the fair ranges from processors to peripherals such as monitors and certainly pleases those who want a very high quality setup.

But first, a warning: when we talk about a dream PC, the first image that comes to mind is that of a computer full of lights, capable of running any game available at maximum quality.

The point here is that “dream”, in this scenario, is something that varies from person to person – and, mainly, from pocket to pocket, since building a PC with all the best is something that can easily pass from the house of the BRL 20 thousand.

Before starting our list, tilt talked to some experts at BGS 2022 to learn the best ways to get organized before starting your dream gaming PC.

Tips for a dream gaming PC

The first step, of course, is to assess your needs well, says Bruno Shigemuraapplication engineer at Intel.

“I would say that the first step is to have an idea of ​​what the consumer wants to play and what they want to do with the PC. That is, if the objective is to stream or if it is just to play, then there is also the type of game that the person plays. It’s all about the idea of ​​what the person is looking for. You also need to know if the mobility of a notebook is important or if the performance of a desktop is the focus”.

And when building a PC, there are some pitfalls to avoid. The first, and most important, concerns the compatibility of components.

“You can buy a high-end video card, but end up taking a monitor that is not able to show the resolutions generated by the card”, warns Artur Oliveira, responsible for the CPU area at AMD.

Another point that deserves attention is the relationship between the type of processor chosen and the motherboard, as AMD and Intel models need compatible motherboards.

For Patrícia Lenny, responsible for the GPUs from AMD, the tip is to think about the future.

“If at the moment you can’t build a PC with a video card, but you plan to have one in the future, it’s worth investing in a processor with integrated video, but also in a better power supply and a motherboard with the resources to take advantage of what your future graphics card will offer”, he explains.

The sky is the limit

Now that you know how to avoid pitfalls when assembling the dreamed up gaming PC, let’s talk a little about what the BGS 2022 has in store for those who want to perfect the setup.

One of the big launches at the fair is AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processors. The base model of the line is the Ryzen 5 7600X, which has six cores and a maximum frequency of 5.3 GHz, with a suggested price of R$ 2,199.99.

But when it comes to “the sky is the limit”, the Ryzen 9 7950X shines, a 16-core processor and a maximum frequency of 5.7 GHz. The suggested price is R$ 5,499.

Ryzen 9 is the big star of the new series of processors from AMD Image: Reproduction

It is important to remember that with the Ryzen 7000, AMD changed the installation socket. Therefore, it is necessary to have a motherboard compatible with the novelty.

At Intel, the stars are the 12th generation Core i9 K-series processors. An example is the i9 12900K, which has 16 cores and a maximum frequency of 5.2 GHz, with a suggested price of R$ 5,459.90. As with the new Ryzen processors, Intel’s 12th generation chips require a compatible motherboard.

With the absence of a dedicated booth from competitor Nvidia — even though its products can be found at retailers’ booths at the event — AMD ended up shining alone among video card manufacturers. Highlight here goes to the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, which can be found for prices close to R$ 9 thousand.

In terms of storage and memory, the BGS 2022 also has very interesting products on display. An example comes from Fury, Kingston’s gamer brand, which has Beast RAM memories already with DDR5 technology. A set of two 16 GB sticks — totaling 32 GB — with a frequency of 5,200 GHz and RGB lighting costs R$ 2,236.90.

Fury already has DDR5 RAM, faster than the previous generation Image: Reproduction

It is worth noting that only newer motherboards make the most of what these memories have to offer, so it is worth paying attention when assembling the computer.

Regarding storage, it is important that a gaming PC with an M2 SSD has an M2 SSD, as this allows you to considerably reduce loading times, especially for heavier games. Fury has the models of the Renegade line, with storage capacity from 500 GB. With this capacity, the price is R$ 1,133.30.

If the idea is not to build a PC, but to take advantage of the mobility provided by notebooks, there are several options at BGS. Acer, for example, highlights the Predator Triton 500 PT516-52S-7509 (12th generation i7 processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB of SSD and RTX 3080Ti video card), for R$23,999.

Lenovo has the new generation Legion 5i (with 12th generation Intel processors, Nvidia RTX graphics cards, at least 8GB of DDR5 RAM and M2 SSD storage), with prices close to R$10,000.

And Dell has the Alienware line, highlighting the m15 R7 (12th generation i7 processor, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, RTX 3070 video card), sold for R$15,099.

Predator Triton 500 is an ultra high performance notebook perfect for gaming Image: Reproduction

peripheral rain

So far we’ve talked about options for the “guts” of your dream computer, but BGS has also brought new features in the area of ​​peripherals.

Among the monitors, Samsung brought to the event two options capable of delighting any enthusiast — especially those who have the money and space to spare. One of them is the Odyssey Neo G9, a 49-inch curved, ultrawide monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate that costs BRL 13,599.

The brand’s star, however, is the Odyssey Ark, a giant 55-inch screen with integrated sound that can be used vertically, transforming your setup into something worthy of science fiction movies. The price, of course, is also superlative: R$ 21,499.

Samsung Odyssey Ark is for those who want to turn their setup into something worthy of science fiction Image: Disclosure

If the idea is to have a monitor in a more “conventional” format, there are high quality options. Acer takes monitors intended for gamers, such as the Nitro line. Highlight for the VG272 S, with 27 inches, 165 Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution and price of R$ 1,899.

Agon, AOC’s gamer brand, also has news, such as the Agon Pro AG254FG, 24.5 inches, Full HD resolution and incredible 360 ​​Hz refresh rate, priced at R$6,999.

Finally, Lenovo attacks with the Y25, which has 24.5 inches, Full HD resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate, for R$2,429.99.

Legion Y25 monitor stands out for its high refresh rate Image: Disclosure

High-performance keyboards, mice and headphones were also present. Agon took the AGK700 mechanical keyboard for R$599 and the AGM700 gaming mouse for R$149.

Logitech, on the other hand, presented the new wireless mice of the G502 line, especially the G502 X Plus, for R$999.90, in addition to the new line of G713 mechanical keyboards, whose wireless version costs R$1,399.90, and of headsets, with the R$1,699.90 G735 occupying the top of the line.

Lenovo, in turn, has the Legion K500 keyboard, for R$449.99, and the Legion M500 mouse, for R$386.99.

HyperX also has options for those who want to make a quality setup. Highlight for the Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, sold for R$ 549.90, the Pulsefire Dart mouse, for R$ 619.90, the QuadCast S microphone, for 999.90 in the black version and R$ 1,099.90 in the white version and the Cloud II Wireless headset, for R$ 999.90.