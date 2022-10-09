The driver of an Audi A4 vehicle was arrested early this Sunday morning (9), after rolling over twice on the Green Line, in Curitiba. The accident took place in the Xaxim neighborhood and, according to teams that attended the event, the driver showed signs of drunkenness.

Accident happened on the Green Line (Photo: Antônio Nascimento – Band B)

To Band B, a public transport passenger told how the accident happened. According to him, who was waiting for the bus at Santa Bernadethe station, the crash was almost more serious.

“He was coming at a surreal speed, but the light was closed and cars were parked here on the street. [Rua] Frei Henrique Coimbra. Then he had to play to the right, which caused the car to crash into a pole, knock down two small trees and land overturned in the square,” he said.

A team from the Municipal Guard (GM) passed by the place and attended the driver. According to agents, the driver showed signs of intoxication and identified himself as a university professor.

“We were on patrol and came across the accident. He [motorista] He’s very drunk and aggressive, he even went after the team with the threat of a lawsuit, but I don’t know why”, said guard Jorge.

Rollover caused damage in Xaxim (Photos: Antônio Nascimento – Band B)

During the service, the Audi driver even tried to attack a homeless person who was accompanying the service.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) was attended to attend to the accident and carry out a breathalyzer test.