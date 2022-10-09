Durcesio Mello communicates improvements and renovations to the Botafogo headquarters, in General Severiano

president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello communicated to the owner-partners improvements and renovations that will be carried out at the headquarters of General Severiano. The group Alvinegra Front posted on Twitter the letter sent by the representative.

Read excerpt below:

“Among the various structuring measures that we have adopted, one of them concerns the qualification of our socio-sports club in General Severiano.

After years without systemic care, we are adopting measures to make it more attractive and welcoming, with more attractions and more in tune with the interest and taste of our Partners. In fact, we will soon release a survey to hear the expectations of our social body, but the work has already begun.

First, we will start this month for a series of interventions at our headquarters. Starting with the floor around the pool, which will be renovated, making it both more aesthetic and safer and more uniform.

At the same time, we will begin a general renovation of the houses, where our restaurant, the snack bar, which has now reopened, and the deck bar are located. General varnishing, floor replacement and internal adhesives, new awnings on the deck, in addition to more furniture, will be ready by the summer, to receive our partners and their guests, with more structure and comfort.

But the news doesn’t stop there: after the reactivation of the Swimming School, in full swing, we will launch 2 more Sports Schools, increasing the offer of recreational and sports activities for our families and visitors.

And there’s more: starting from Super Children’s Day, other very special events are scheduled, in order to entertain and amuse both our Members, who will always have advantages related to access, and our visitors.

In the next editions great news!

Let’s go together, forward!

A hug,

Durcesio Mello”