Earn money playing with your cell phone: check out 3 options

Check below, the 3 best online game options to earn real money on PayPal, through your cell phone.

There are some mobile games on PayPal that promise to earn the user money. These apps allow famous games such as Castle Clash and Lords Mobile, as well as unknown ones, to generate points that you can exchange for values. So, check out the 3 best online game options to earn real money on PayPal below.

3 options to make money with your cell phone

Make Money

In short, Make Money is an app that offers money in exchange for testing games and applications, choosing products and services, and answering mobile forms. All tasks earn credits that you can redeem for cash on PayPal.

To earn money, you need to play the games, and gain levels. Or, simply download the app to get the reward. Among the titles that the app offers are AFK Arena, Castle Clash and Rise of Kingdoms.

appKarma

Another way to earn money from your cell phone is through appKarma. It looks like the one mentioned above, and even has a similar interface. The platform gives money in exchange for activities, some of which are daily.

The mobile app has popular games like Looney Tunes: Crazy World and World of Microbes. In addition, the platform gives points in exchange for certain objectives. The accumulated rewards you exchange for cash on PayPal.

big time

Finally, the Big Time app is a free mobile platform with several spaceship and puzzle minigames that you can play to accumulate tickets. They guarantee the player’s participation in sweepstakes, and those chosen earn cash rewards on PayPal.

The more tickets you win, the greater your chances of being drawn. The differential of the app in relation to the others is that it has a version in Portuguese.

