Elle Fanning will be in Hideo Kojima’s new game. Photo: Playback/YouTube

Kojima Productions has confirmed that actress Elle Fanning will star in their next game. There is still not much information about the game, but the title won a poster, highlighting the actress and stamping the following sentence: “Who am I?” (Who am I?, in free translation).

This first poster of the title was previously released and featured only the silhouette of the actress. Hideo Kojima made sure to keep the mystery about the next game, sharing some “riddles” on his official Twitter profile this Friday (7).

According to the developer, the question of who was the woman in the poster has already been answered, so now fans must ask themselves “Where?”.

Rumors point out that it may be information about the Death Stranding sequel. And others believe that the novelty has to do with the developer’s next game with Microsoft.

