Elon Musk reveals his trip to Mars

Elon Musk is determined to colonize Mars, however, the 51-year-old billionaire businessman says he will not participate in a spaceflight to reach the planet until he is old enough, as he fears that something will go wrong along the way and he will not be able to see his children. grow in.

“When I’m getting old, I’m going to do this. Why not?” , told the Financial Times on Friday, October 7, when asked if he would like to join the pioneer Mars colony he is defending.

“I think there’s some non-trivial chance of dying, so I’d rather take a chance when I’m a little older and watch my kids grow up. Instead of now, where little X is only two and a half years old. I think he misses me.”, he justified about one of his kids with Grimes.

Musk believes that by 2050 it will transport a million people to Mars, as he fears that the future of humanity on Earth is at stake:

“Something will happen to Earth eventually, it’s just a matter of time… at some point the sun will expand and destroy all life on Earth, so we need to move at some point, or at least be a multiplanetary kind of civilization,” he justifies. .

He added that he believes Earth should devote “1%” of its resources to working on colonizing other planets, as he thinks it’s a “reasonable amount”.

LIFE WITHOUT LUXURY

It seems a lie, but Elon Musk doesn’t like luxuries. The 51-year-old may be one of the richest men on the planet, but that doesn’t mean he lives up to his billionaire net worth. And who made this and other revelations was the mother of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, telling that he doesn’t have a room for her in his house.

Maye Musk said in an interview with The Times magazine that his son is not interested in living a life of luxury and excess. He prefers a ‘very simple’ life in his modest home in Boca Chica, Texas.

“I have to sleep in the garage [quando vou visitá-lo]. You can’t have a fancy house next to a rocket,” the 74-year-old commented.

The former model admitted that Elon – who has recently said he hasn’t had sex in a long time – almost never listens to her advice: “He does what he wants. I told him not to make an electric car, not to make rockets and he didn’t listen to me,” she joked.

While Maye – who also has son Kimbal and daughter Tosca with ex-husband Errol Musk – doesn’t share Elon’s passion for space travel, but is open to the idea if her children encourage it.

Asked if she would be willing to travel to space, Maye commented: “You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and it just doesn’t appeal to me. But if my kids want me to do it, I will.”

In the interview, Maye Musk recalled that her sons Elon and Kimbal once promised to buy her a house and a car when they sold their Zip2 software company. And that’s what they did, except for her mother, who was 50 at the time, and paid rent in a small studio.

She recalled the day her children made the promise: “We couldn’t afford to have a birthday party. Then one of the investors in Elon and Kimbal’s company said we could use her house. So the kids took not-so-fancy food and gave me a little wooden house and a wooden cart and promised me that one day they would buy me the real thing. I said, ‘This is so sweet’, thinking it would never happen. Next thing you know, what they did.”, she commented her.

