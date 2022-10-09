F1: Gasly complains about tractor on track in Japan and evokes Bianchi memory | formula 1

The race direction installed a safety car for the removal of Carlos Sainz’s car, which collided shortly after the start. While accelerating to reach the peloton, before the red flag, the Frenchman from AlphaTauri was surprised by a tractor on the wrong way. The revolt came over the radio.

– What is that tractor on the track? I quickly passed him. This is unacceptable. Remember what happened. I can’t believe it,” he complained.

2014: Bianchi crash ends Japanese GP with seven laps to go

Tractor removes Carlos Sainz's Ferrari from the track, after collision at the start of the Japanese GP – Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The FIA, for its part, claimed that Gasly was speeding under a red flag before passing the tractor. The justification is not new: the entity also pointed out excessive speed in a Bianchi accident report. Pierre Gasly was summoned by the race direction and will have to present himself to the commissioners for not respecting the red flag.

– The safety car was activated, and the race was neutralized. Car 10 (Gasly), which had suffered damage and was pitted before the safey car, was driving at high speed to catch up with the rest of the field. Conditions deteriorated, and the red flag was displayed before car 10 passed the location of the incident (of Sainz) – the entity said.

Eight years ago, the Japanese GP ended with 44 of 53 laps after a very serious accident with Jules Bianchi, a friend and compatriot of Gasly. Bianchi, then a Marussia driver, hit a crane that was pulling Adrian Sutil’s Sauber off the track. The pilot was taken unconscious to the hospital and died nine months later from the consequences of the crash.

Through social networks, Jules Bianchi’s father also evoked his deceased son. Philippe Bianchi complained of a “lack of respect” for the pilots’ lives and Jules’ memory.

Jules Bianchi's father complains about a tractor on the track at the 2022 Japanese GP – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“No respect for pilots’ lives, no respect for Jules’ memory,” he posted.

In 2016, Jules’ family filed a lawsuit against FOM, Marussia and the FIA ​​after a report from the FIA ​​pointed out that the accident was caused by Bianchi. An FIA investigation group produced a 396-page report in which it determined that Jules “did not slow down sufficiently to avoid losing control of his car”.

– We are after justice for Jules, and we want to bring out the truth about the real causes of our son’s accident. As a family, we have many unanswered questions, in addition to feeling that Jules’s accident and death could have been avoided if a series of mistakes had not happened – Philippe, Jules’ father, said at the time.

The tractor was on the track to remove Carlos Sainz’s car, which collided shortly after the start. The Spaniard was one of the drivers on the grid to complain about the presence of the tractor while the drivers followed the track.

– I still don’t know why we still risk having a tractor on the track in these conditions, because it’s simply useless. If you’re going to raise the red flag anyway, why risk it? – declared the Spaniard.

McLaren’s Lando Norris added to the chorus and reinforced the “unacceptable” character of the incident.

– What the f*ck. How did this happen? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We want to run. But that… unacceptable,” said the Briton.

Sergio Pérez, from RBR, was also straight to the point. The Mexican hopes he saw a tractor on the track for the last time this Sunday.