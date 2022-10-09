Federal Revenue Auction brings iPhones at rock-bottom prices; see how to participate

A new Federal Revenue Auction is coming. In fact, there are three auctions of products in total. They gather goods abandoned or seized by the authority. Located in Bauru and Ribeirão Preto, both in the State of São Paulo, and Curitiba, in Paraná, the lots have several electronic devices. Among them, we can mention: iPhones, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and more. Want to know how to participate? So, see below.

The products offered at this and other authority auctions come from seizures made by the Federal Revenue Service itself. The apprehension ranges from people who return from an international trip with the purchase limit exceeded and do not declare certain objects, to orders placed illegally. In the latter case, buyers who try to circumvent the regulations of the agency and not pay taxes on the items stand out. Follow up!

Federal Revenue Auction

As said, located in Bauru (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Ribeirão Preto (SP), the lots have several electronic devices. See below for details on each of the auctions.

Bauru Auction (Notice 0810300/000001/2022):

There are 184 batches of products. Namely, among them are devices such as Chromecast, Xiaomi Cell Phones, PlayStation 4, Apple Watch, among others. In addition, bids can be made until the 7th of October at 21:00.

Curitiba Auction (Notice 0900100/000009/2022)

This one is even bigger. There are 228 lots, including products like Redmi 9, SSD, Chromecast and more. Interested parties can place their bids until October 10, also at 9 pm.

Ribeirão Preto Auction (Notice 0810900/000001/2022)

Finally, there are 212 lots in Ribeirão Preto (SP), including electronic items such as PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, iPhone X, Air Pods, among others. Bids will be accepted until October 10 at 9pm.

See more: Federal Revenue Auction: items please several AUDIENCES and have INCREDIBLE PRICES

How to participate?

First of all, it is important to highlight that, to check all items and quantities, just access the Revenue website (www25.receita.fazenda.gov.br). This is where the notices for each auction are available. In addition, it is also interesting to know that all goods obtained in the auction are not guaranteed or guaranteed to be fully operational. In addition, some items are for consumption only, that is, commercialization is prohibited. Also, items can only be picked up in person at the place where they are stored.

Well, now that you know the main details, let’s get to the point: how to participate in one of the Federal Revenue Auctions? Well, if you are interested in the auction, know that it is necessary to be up to date with your taxes before the Federal Revenue. But not only that! A digital certificate is also required.

With the certificate in hand, you must access the e-CAC Portal (cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br) and get an access code. Then, simply visit the Revenue auction page and place bids on the lots of interest. On this website, you can have access to which auction proposals are open. Also, through the notices, you can find more information about its operation, participation, bid values, delivery of goods, etc.

See more: Revenue auction features video games, Apple products and more; see how to view the products and PARTICIPATE