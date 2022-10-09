Felipão criticizes VAR after Athletico’s defeat against Corinthians: “My bid was a penalty too” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari did not spare criticism of VAR after Athletico’s defeat by Corinthians, 2-1, on Saturday night, in São Paulo.

The Atlético captain did not approve the criterion adopted by the video referee, who recommended a penalty for the home team after a challenge by Hugo Moura on Ramiro. The bid happened in the second half and resulted in the second goal of the São Paulo team.

According to him, VAR should also have suggested marking a hand touch in the area, in favor of Athletico. The aforementioned move happened in the second half and involved the player Fausto. However, referee Anderson Daronco was not called to analyze.

In the interview, he even mentioned referee Rafael Traci, responsible for commanding the cabin, and recalled that he was recently in the “refrigerator” for having made mistakes in his role.

According to Central do Apito, former referee Sandro Meira Ricci believes that when the position of the arm is a consequence of the movement, it is to be interpreted as natural, without penalty.

We had the penalty (for Corinthians), which I believe it was, as it was on our side, and the dear ones (VAR) didn’t see it. The two went, but whoever was in VAR, was suspended, was coming back now…. It’s a series of things that we have to keep thinking about” — Felipão, in a press conference

On the field, Athletico sought to put their game into practice. However, with less than ten minutes, he conceded the first goal and couldn’t act as equals.

After being down 2-0, the team had a better performance in the second half and discounted with Erick, but not enough to avoid the setback.

– We were wrong in both shots, we allowed Corinthians the quality they had in the first half. In the second half, I believe we were better. We had our goal, other situations, but they (Corinthians) behaved very well – evaluated the coach.

The defeat left Hurricane in sixth place, with 48 points. However, if Atlético-MG beat Ceará, the team could finish the round outside the G-6 of the competition.

Athletico returns to the field against on October 16, for the classic Atletiba. The game takes place at Arena da Baixada at 6pm.