Felipão is caught on camera telling the referee to ‘wear the Corinthians shirt’ and detonates VAR for a controversial move

Athletico-PR coach revolted at the press conference because of an alleged penalty

Athletico-PR lost to Corinthians 2-1this Saturday (8), for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. and the technician Luiz Felipe Scolari revolted by the arbitration.

Still on the field, the coach was caught complaining about the refereeing. In a lip reading made by TNT Sports, the image is clear of the Hurricane coach asking the fourth referee to wear the Corinthians shirt. All because of an alleged penalty.

The Hurricane complained a lot about a touch on Fausto Vera’s arm. However, Daronco and VAR saw no irregularity in the play.

At the press conference, Felipão again criticized the refereeing, attacked the ‘analysts’, referring to VAR with the hand signal.

“Because we allowed the first ball that went to the goal, we took the goal, it was a wrong positioning, we have to correct it anyway. Then we had the penalty, which I believe it was, as it was on the other side, and the dear ones didn’t see it. But it’s like that, do what? My bid was a penalty, on the other side too, but whoever was in VAR is coming back today, he was suspended, on the Corinthians field…So it’s a series of little things that we always have to keep thinking about in Brazilian football.”

On the field, Corinthians secured three more points and slept in the vice-leadership. The goals were scored by Balbuena and Róger Guedes. Eric discounted.