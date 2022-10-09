Felipão releases the verb after defeat

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari released the word after Athletico-PR’s 2-1 defeat against Corinthians, this Saturday (8), for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena.

It was for everyone. Starting with VAR, which was triggered when the penalty was awarded, which resulted in Corinthians’ second goal, but which, according to Felipão, should have called referee Anderson Daronco in Fausto Vera’s hand touch inside the area.

Felipão also criticized the “analysts” who question Athletico’s performance since the classification to the final of Libertadores. In the last six games, Hurricane has only one victory.

Finally, Felipão criticized the team’s mistakes, admitting that he needs to make corrections and adjustments thinking about the continental final on the 29th against Flamengo. (Check out the highlights of the press conference below.)

VAR

“The first ball that went to goal, we took the goal, wrong positioning, we have to correct it anyway. Then we had the penalty kick, which I believe it was, as it was on the other side too and they didn’t see it. My move was penalty, on the other side it was also a penalty, only those who are in VAR are coming back today, on the Corinthians field, they were suspended… There are a number of things we have to keep thinking about in Brazilian football.”

analysts

“Our performance doesn’t worry me, it worries the analysts, who are always on call with their analyzes but don’t see that our team has the 15th payroll of the Brazilian, that we reached the Libertadores final, a series of things. Flamengo won how many games and how many points since qualifying? Palmeiras played how many games last year and won how many points after qualifying?

Adjustments and corrections

“Performance is good, I’ve already defined some situations, they are practically defined. Today’s game gave me more of a vision of what I want in the game on the 29th, but for that I need performance in the games ahead and that the team I go to putting it, I have full confidence that that method, that system with those players will work. It worked at times, now it’s going wrong in one or another game situation, my job is to correct it and I’ll do that. I’ll try to correct some deficiencies that we are showing in some moves, if we can correct it we have a good chance.”

‘We were wrong’

“We were wrong in both moves, we allowed Corinthians the quality of the first half. The second half was better, we scored, we had opportunities, but Corinthians behaved very well and knew how to win the match.”

End to equal

“If I were to only watch the first half, I wouldn’t watch the second, this is football, and we who are part of football have to understand that. is better, so that we can reach the final on the 29th with the best players who give me confidence, who will face a great team that has multiple qualities.