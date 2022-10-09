Films that Globo will air over the weekend (26/08 to 28/08) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as Patricinhas de Beverly Hills, A Star is Born and Clash of the Titans 2.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are Patricinhas de Beverly Hills, A Star is Born and Clash of the Titans 2. As usual, you can check out all the highlights. between the 26th and 28th of August. In the end, you can still find the feature films that promise to shake up the late nights of the station.

SATURDAY SESSION – BEVERLY HILLS’ PATRICINHAS (8/27 AT 2:10 PM)

In this classic romantic comedy, teenager Cher (Alicia Silverstone), the daughter of a wealthy lawyer (Dan Hedaya), spends her time in small talk and shopping with totally alienated friends like her. But the arrival of her father’s stepson, Josh (Paul Rudd), changes everything. First, because he criticizes her for not being aware of the “real world”; later because she finds out that she is in love with him.

SUPERCINE – A STAR IS BORN (08/27 AT 1:40 am)

In the 2018 remake, Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) is a singer at the height of fame. One day, after leaving a gig, he stops at a bar for a drink. That’s when he meets Ally (Lady Gaga), an insecure singer who makes a living working in a restaurant. Jackson is enchanted by the woman and her talent, deciding to take her under his wing. At the same time that Ally rises to stardom, Jackson is experiencing a personal and professional crisis due to alcohol problems.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – FURY OF THE TITANS 2 (28/08 AT 12:30)

Ten years after the events seen in Clash of the Titans, the demigod Perseus (Sam Worthington) leads a peaceful fisherman’s life while raising his son, Helios (John Bell). The gods are weakened as humans are no longer praying to them. This allows Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and Ares (Édgar Ramirez) to devise a plan to free Kronos, Hades’ father Zeus (Liam Neeson) and Poseidon (Danny Huston), who is imprisoned in Tartarus. In order for the scheme to work, Hades and Ares capture Zeus, which causes Perseus to set out to save him.

MAJOR SUNDAY – ENDLESS DAY (28/08 TO 00:15)

endless day is a South Korean drama that follows Kim Joon-young (Kim Myung-min), a renowned thoracic surgeon who sees his daughter die in a car accident right in front of him. From there, the same day begins to repeat itself in the doctor’s life, trapping him in an endless cycle of time. But he won’t give up until he finds out what really happened on that fateful day – for that, he’ll enlist the help of ambulance driver Lee Min-chul (Byun Yo-han).

CINEMAÇO – HUNTERS OF EMOTION – BEYOND THE LIMIT (28/08 AT 01:30 am)

In Thrillers: Beyond the Edge, a young FBI agent, Johnny Utah (Luke Bracey), is on a mission to infiltrate among extreme sports athletes, suspected of committing a series of robberies never seen before. It doesn’t take long for him to approach Bodhi (Édgar Ramirez), the group’s leader, and earn his trust.

OWL IN THE GLOBO: WHAT’S GOING ON AT THE MORNING?

OWL (08/26)

OWL (08/27)

OWL (08/28)