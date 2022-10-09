Final result of the Japanese GP at Suzuka







Max Verstappen won the Japanese GP at Suzuka this Sunday to be crowned world champion formula 1 for the second time.

The Dutchman only kept the lead from pole position at the start in wet conditions, which quickly worsened and led to Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) crashing. The race was red flagged on lap 3, which led to a long delay due to heavy rain.

As conditions improved, the race was restarted with 40 minutes remaining on the event clock, with Verstappen maintaining dominance again and pulling away from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to score his 12th win of the season.

Leclerc ended up having to fend off Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez to finish second on the track, but received a 5-second penalty from the stewards for taking advantage of a chicane cut.

This pushed him into third place and was enough for Verstappen to be confirmed as champion as all points were awarded despite the race being just 28 laps long.

Another punished, Pierre Gasly, had 20 seconds added to his final race time, for running too fast during a red flag.

