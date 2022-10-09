finals have ‘graduated’ defender and Conmebol champion

The 10th anniversary edition of the Favelas Cup reaches the finals today (8th) in several Brazilian states. In Rio de Janeiro, the fight for the trophy becomes an episode of stories that gained a new direction from the tournament, with the right to the dreamed diploma and even a new phase in the life of a Conmebol champion for Botafogo.

In the women’s competition, Complexo do Korea and Sapo de Camará will play a Senador Camará classic for the Marilza Pereira Athayde trophy, while in the men’s, Complexo do Muquiço, by Deodoro, and CRB Dick, from São João de Meriti, will fight for the Ari trophy. Kite. The games will be in Moça Bonita, Bangu stadium, and will be broadcast by TV Globo.

In the women’s final, Complexo da Korea has Michelle Assunção, a 36-year-old defender, who is already participating in the sixth edition. Passionate about football since the age of nine, the Taça das Favelas is no longer just a tournament where she could practice hobby preferred to be an agent of change.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, “Mineira”, as she is called, arrived in Rio de Janeiro with her family and put down roots when she was 12 years old. Her life, however, had unexpected episodes.

“I was a mother at 15. You know, the favela ends up having more strength than our goals. At 16, I went to work at a gas station and started living alone. At 17 I was already independent. From then on, many things made me what I am today. Today I am a woman, mother, wife and grandmother, precocious, of course, and a physical therapist! More than anything I could have imagined in my life”, she said.

Image: Personal Archive

Michelle joined the team after a community fight against some veteran players. In the victorious performance, the performance of the defender drew attention. From there, she became part of the squad that participates in the tournament, and took a step that changed a lot.

In the player’s view, attending higher education was not something that seemed within reach, but the opportunity came through football. And as a thank you, she took the ball to graduation.

“I started participating in the Favelas Cup in 2016 and, from then on, we were never away. That same year I saw the opportunity of my life: an educational institution sponsored the Cup and gave scholarships. As always, I insisted to participate, and thank God I was blessed. Today I can say that I am a graduated physiotherapist thanks to football, thanks to the Korea family and also thanks to the Favelas Cup. I found the opportunity and took it, and today I am graduated”, celebrates.

For her, the Favelas Cup is also a chance to show the evolution and conquer more space for women’s football. Michelle calls being in the final a “unique and rewarding feeling”.

“The Favelas Cup is a great opportunity to grow, to give visibility in the media and to show that women’s football also has a voice. We are as good as men’s football and we need to be valued. Disputing this decision is a unique and rewarding feeling. knowing that we reached that cycle, until that moment. Victory invigorates and disciplines us”, he emphasizes.

Alvinegro champion at the edge of the lawn

In the men’s final, Complexo do Muquiço is looking for the still unpublished title, but, on the edge of the pitch, it has a former player who was in one of Botafogo’s main conquests.

Cláudio Henrique was a defender raised at Alvinegro and was part of the Conmebol champion squad in 1993. He was a starter in the 2-1 victory over Peñarol, at Maracanã — Glorioso was champion after a penalty shootout.

Image: Personal archive

After General Severiano’s departure, he pursued a career and came to defend clubs such as The Strongest, from Bolivia, and Goiás. He ended his career while playing for the third division of Germany and had a serious injury.

Hanging up his boots, he went to study Physical Education. Since 2015, he has been part of the project in Favela do Muquiço.

“I had a patellar tendon injury that led me to rethink my career as an athlete. Living in another country made me mature a lot, acquire many experiences. This had great relevance in my personal and professional life”, he said.

“In 2015, when I was still working at Jorginho’s ‘Bola pra Frente’ Institute, the coordinator of the Muquiço Team told me that we had received an opportunity to return to the Favelas Cup. weeks to assemble the team, and so the work began”, he added.

When the project’s students discover Cláudio Henrique’s curriculum, several questions arise about his experience on the pitch.

Image: Personal archive

“They are very happy, they feel honored! They ask a lot of questions about my history at Botafogo and I always share my experiences. I think it is very important to share my experiences with them. As a former athlete, I always try to convey to them that the base of it’s all about faith, a lot of humility, being persevering and focused, not letting yourself get down with failures, because they are part of the process”, he pointed out.

The former defender’s relationship with Alvinegro was even recently resumed, but this time in other ways.

“Now graduated in Physical Education, I’m coaching women’s futsal at Botafogo, in the sub-12 and sub-15 categories. I thank Botafogo, who gives the futsal project total structure and support, which makes all the difference”