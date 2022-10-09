Find your well-being in nature: the benefits of contact with green – 10/08/2022

The environment can reduce or increase our stress. Who has never felt that feeling of embarrassment, demotivation and discomfort in the face of a “heavy” environment? This really happens, it can be at work or even at home.

The impact of the environment on our emotions is usually the result of a routine that repeats itself, of the inability to be and live day to day in that circumstance. When we wake up in the morning and prepare to go to a certain place, we should be at peace and calm, unlike those days when boredom, fear or insecurity predominate.

Why not seek nature in these difficult times? Why not change your routine, reschedule your schedule, readjust your commitments and insert time to dedicate yourself to socializing with nature? The simple fact of being in contact with nature or at least the possibility of enjoying natural surroundings has an impressive power to correct instabilities in our body, such as blood pressure variations, cardiac arrhythmias, pain, digestive problems and skin problems.

Did you know that the simple presence of a plant in a work environment, in a hospital room or in a classroom can significantly reduce people’s stress and anxiety level? When we talk about the power of nature to alleviate stress, we are talking about very simple things, like a plant or a flower. Just observe more and reflect on such perfection.

Nature exerts an analgesic power that cannot be underestimated. We humans are attracted, almost unconsciously, to environments rich in trees, plants, flowers and water. Some researchers argue that we have a genetic programming for this type of attraction. Regardless of what it is, exposure to a pleasant natural environment “distracts” our brain and we forget about pain.

When the focus is on well-being, the restorative power of nature is even more evident. A pleasant natural environment has the ability to transform states of stress, anxiety and depression into pleasurable sensations of good mood and vitality.

Research shows that natural scenarios are capable of making a person more focused, more concentrated. Children with attention disorders can benefit from this contact with nature and change their concentration level in daily studies. Being in touch with nature is a strategy to empty the mind, which is overloaded with problems and worries.

In addition, natural settings humanize people more. A study carried out at the University of Illinois at Chicago showed that in homes with plenty of green space and the presence of several trees, people get to know each other more, create more connections with each other, crime rates are lower and the ability to live together in a better way. resilient with everyday problems is infinitely greater.

Another very important study, done at the Mayo Clinic, showed that exposure to natural settings and exposure to television and cell phone screens are completely opposite and incompatible situations. Being close to nature can be a simple attitude, like reading a book by the window or taking a walk in a park or woods. This study revealed that exposure to television or cell phone screens for more than two hours may favor physical inactivity, obesity, nighttime insomnia, domestic violence, reduced creativity and poor academic performance.

Nature brings together many facets that we should observe better and more. The natural settings reflect the peace of mind, the tranquility that is so lacking in the modern world and in personal and professional relationships.

Resorting to natural environments as a form of therapy for mind and body would be a great alternative to relieve tensions. Many organic problems that we accumulate throughout life derive from these tensions.

So let’s seek nature and its scenarios, so that we have more focus, concentration, a light mind and, above all, the much-desired well-being.