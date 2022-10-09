Flamengo and Palmeiras clash over the signing of a popular Argentine midfielder

Flamengo and Palmeiras are, without a doubt, the clubs with the greatest purchasing power in South America, having in their respective squads, several important names. As a result, it is common for teams to look for similar players in the market, with the intention of further strengthening their teams.

In the last transfer window, for example, both teams tried to sign midfielder Wallace, who is currently at Udinese and was close to returning to Brazilian football, ending up staying in Italy due to the difficulties imposed by Udinese to release him. it.

However, in January, a dispute between the clubs should happen again, but this time, in favor of the acquisition of one of the highlights of South American football.

Flamengo and Palmeiras want Faravelli

According to journalist Bruno Lemos, from Rádio FT, Palmeiras and Flamengo are strongly interested in acquiring midfielder Lorenzo Faravelli, a standout from Independiente del Valle and who was the big name in the Copa Sudamericana final.

According to the source, the athlete received inquiries from both teams shortly after the match against São Paulo, where he even scored one of the goals in the final. And, as he is at the end of his contract with the Ecuadorian team, he quickly gained strength behind the scenes of the teams, which in December of this year, must formalize a proposal to hire him at ‘zero cost’.