Flamengo commits huge gaffe in product sold for Libertadores final

Flamengo prepares on the pitch for the Libertadores final, but committed a huge gaffe outside of it. The Club Marketing works to increase the commercialization of products involving the final, but a glass from the official store presented a bizarre error.

It turns out that whoever designed the cup used the wrong map. The product sold by Flamengo features the map of Colombia and not Ecuador, stage of the Libertadores final. The unjustifiable confusion may have occurred due to the similarity of the flags, which use the same colors. However, the Ecuadorian flag has a huge coat of arms.

The cups are not made by the club, but by an outsourced company, although everything needs to be approved by the red-black marketing. After the information was noticed and alerted by a fan, the club removed the product from its official store. Flamengo, therefore, must make the correction.

On the left of the image, the cup with the map of Colombia (Image: Reproduction / Flamengo Official Store)

On social media, Flamengo fans had a negative impact on the bizarre mistake. Some joked about the situation, but most were in disbelief with the failure.

“Wow… what total amateurism. Shame”, @deadpool_park

“This Flamengo marketing NEVER disappoints me. Always providing us with this shame”, @gsmile18

“They have already anticipated the end of 2023, as it looks like they are going there!”, @maltafabio

“Gee, it’s not possible! It’s just not possible! I hope it’s a lie.” @vaipedro_tri

