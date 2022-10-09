Flamengo sees ‘partner’ of Renato Augusto get injured and become an important embezzlement of Corinthians in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo

Rubro-Negro plays the first game of the final of the national tournament this Wednesday (12), against Timão, in Itaquera

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF
Flamengo defeated Cuiabá 2-1 on Saturday night (8), at Arena Pantanal, in a clash valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Matheus França opened the scoring and Marinho scored the second goal for Rubro-Negro in the away win.

Now, the cast led by Dorival Jr. turns the key and starts working with full focus on the clash against Corinthians, for the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil. Fla visit Timão on the night of next Wednesday (12), at Neo Química Arena, for the first 90 minutes of the decision for the title of the national tournament.

For the first half of the final, the Rubro-Negra team will have a weakened opponent on the other side. That’s because the Corinthians lost one of the pillars of the team for the decisive clash: the goalkeeper and captain Cássio.

According to reporters Caique Silva and Márcio Reis, the experienced archer fractured a bone in his foot during the match against Juventude, last Tuesday (4th). “The information I received is that Cassio fractured a bone in his foot. The medical department is trying to calcify it through medication, but the chances are “remote” (from what I was told) that it will work on Wednesday”, wrote Caique, a Timão sector manager, on his social networks.

