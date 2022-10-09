Flamengo sends the signing of a great goalkeeper for the year 2023

Flamengo has forwarded the hiring of a great goalkeeper for the year 2023. Focused on the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the giant from Rio de Janeiro is already looking to the next season of Brazilian football, and Santos, today, a starter, tends to have a great competition in the flamengo goal.

According to the portal ‘Torcedores.com’, Flamengo referred the signing of the goalkeeper Rossi, from Boca Jrs, for the next season. The goalkeeper, Argentine, is leaving Boca and will arrive at Flamengo to fight for a position with goalkeeper Santos, today, absolute holder of the goal of the carioca club.

In addition to Flamengo, there were others interested in goalkeeper Rossi’s football within Brazil, such as Vasco da Gama, a great rival of the red-black club. However, despite having more chances to play in the rival, Rossi tends to be the same Flamengo player in 2023.

Rossi has a contract with Boca Jrs until the middle of 2023, but seeks a termination of contract with the Argentine club to, thus, sign with Flamengo, which will only have the goalkeeper’s salaries to pay in the coming years.

Flamengo keeps an eye on more names for the year 2023. Striker Pedro Henrique, from Inter, is one of the names in the sights of the carioca club.