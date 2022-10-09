Fleet comments on goalkeeper Bruno’s vote in Bolsonaro: ‘It was no surprise’

Bruno Fernandes was convicted of the death of his girlfriend Elisa Samdio (photo: Social Media / Reproduction)

By State of Minas

Federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB) commented on the declaration of vote of former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes for Bolsonaro (PL), made on Friday (7/10). On Twitter, the actor said he was surprised that the athlete said that “Lula is a convict”, since he himself was convicted of the death of Eliza Samudio, in 2010.

Goalkeeper Bruno declares vote for Bolsonaro and criticizes Lula: “Lula is a convict” Damn Bruno, you kidnapped his wife and son, murdered your son’s mother, disappeared with the body, it was no surprise you chose Bolsonaro, surprise to call Lula of condemned, being that you the murderer. %u2014 Fleet 777%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@77_fleet) October 8, 2022

In a video posted on social media, Bruno said that voting for the candidate will be re-elected in the second round. In justifying his choice, the former Atltico and Flamengo goalkeeper said that Bolsonaro’s 22 – ballot box number – “is doing a good job”.

“Today I was asked if I’m 13 or if I’m 22. Me, guys, I’m in favor of a fair country, let it be an honest country, you know […] But I think that a country of hypocrisy is so big, a game of interest so big, because a person who has been condemned, he returns to lead a country. She lost in all instances and returns to lead the country, and did not serve her sentence, and was not exonerated. So what I mean is this: I served my sentence and I fulfill my obligations. And I think I would also have the right to go back and practice my profession, that. Got it, guys? That’s my point of view, what I think, what I think”, said Bruno, who followed”, he said.

In the same video, Bruno also celebrated the revocation of the arrest warrant made by the Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul for the payment of the pension of Bruninho, the player’s son with Eliza Samdio. The amounts in arrears were around R$ 90 thousand.

Part of the debt was paid with funds raised through a virtual crowdfunding created in August by Bruno’s current wife, Ingrid Calheiros. At the end of the campaign, the player deposited R$15,000 in his son’s grandmother’s account. The remainder of the debt was paid off after the sale of a car donated by a fan of the former goalkeeper.