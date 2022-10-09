‘flying’ at the right time, Timão is favorite against Fla!

When the final of the Copa do Brasil was defined, with Flamengo x Corinthians, I was one of many who thought that Timão would have no chance against the Gávea team.

Now, looking at the final straight of the Brazilian, in which Alvinegro is much better than Rubro-Negro, the situation is different.

In spite of Flamengo’s strong squad, catching Corinthians at the effervescent Neo Química Arena next Wednesday will be a tough nut to crack.

And, if he scores well, which is quite possible, Timão can “cook the Urubu” at Maracanã and return from Rio with the mug in hand!

In “Saturday Night Embalos”, saving holders in their stadium, Alvinegro had a beautiful first half against the Paraná team, and with 20 minutes already had two goals in front, with Balbuena headed and Róger Guedes converting penalty.

By the way, the Corinthians number 10 hit hard…

The ball, played in the middle of the goal, passed between the legs of the good goalkeeper Bento, who jumped to the right side.

But, as someone has said, “what counts is the ball in the net”…

In the end, without having taken advantage of good chances to “kill the game”, Timão conceded a goal, from Erick.

And it resisted well to the desperate attacks of Athletico in the last minutes.

At this point, Timão is a candidate for the honorable vice in the Brazilian, and guaranteeing a direct spot in Libertadores.

Hurricane, in turn, should play a similar game with Fla in Libertadores.

But apparently not at a high level, as they’ve both been playing a very tiny little ball lately…

OPINION!