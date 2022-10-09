FN PERFORMANCES: Adryelson and Tchê Tchê are Botafogo’s best in victory over São Paulo

CAT: 7.0

He made a good save and good shots on the ground. Lack of attitude at intersections

RAFAEL: 5.0

He was well pressed in the game, with many SPFC attacks and wet field, until he was injured

ADRYELSON: 9.0

What a match! won all the balls

VICTOR COSTS: 8.0

Another who played a great game, cut a lot of balls, but took a card

MARÇAL: 8.5

Again, he played too much. Firm on the side, well in support and dangerous in crosses

TCHE TCHE: 9.0

A lion in the field. He multiplied, ran a lot, gave carts, won balls and even suffered the penalty

LUCAS FERNANDES: 5.0

Shy and dull acting, hampered by the field

EDUARDO: 5.0

Evaluation equal to that of Lucas Fernandes. could try more

JUNIOR SANTOS: 5.0

This one tried hard, ran, but was well marked by the puddles and the wet field. He cleared some plays

VICTOR SÁ: 6.5

Good performance in the tactical part, stopping the opposing sides. Made a good bid for Tiquinho

TICKET: 8.0

Another decisive goal and three more points in the account. Penalty Category. Held the ball a lot, but missed a chance

KANU: 6.0

It gave race and embodied the right side. She got some scares

DANILO BARBOSA: 6.5

Gave more weight to the middle and strength in the marking

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: unmarked

entered in the end

GABRIEL PIRES: unmarked

entered in the end

LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5

It was not possible to evaluate Fogão’s game, because it was more water polo than football. But the team defended well, was little threatened and was lethal again in a rehearsed play from the side