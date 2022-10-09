FN PERFORMANCES: Adryelson and Tchê Tchê are Botafogo’s best in victory over São Paulo

CAT: 7.0
He made a good save and good shots on the ground. Lack of attitude at intersections
RAFAEL: 5.0
He was well pressed in the game, with many SPFC attacks and wet field, until he was injured
ADRYELSON: 9.0
What a match! won all the balls
VICTOR COSTS: 8.0
Another who played a great game, cut a lot of balls, but took a card
MARÇAL: 8.5
Again, he played too much. Firm on the side, well in support and dangerous in crosses
TCHE TCHE: 9.0
A lion in the field. He multiplied, ran a lot, gave carts, won balls and even suffered the penalty
LUCAS FERNANDES: 5.0
Shy and dull acting, hampered by the field
EDUARDO: 5.0
Evaluation equal to that of Lucas Fernandes. could try more
JUNIOR SANTOS: 5.0
This one tried hard, ran, but was well marked by the puddles and the wet field. He cleared some plays
VICTOR SÁ: 6.5
Good performance in the tactical part, stopping the opposing sides. Made a good bid for Tiquinho
TICKET: 8.0
Another decisive goal and three more points in the account. Penalty Category. Held the ball a lot, but missed a chance
KANU: 6.0
It gave race and embodied the right side. She got some scares
DANILO BARBOSA: 6.5
Gave more weight to the middle and strength in the marking
PHILIPE SAMPAIO: unmarked
entered in the end
GABRIEL PIRES: unmarked
entered in the end
LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5
It was not possible to evaluate Fogão’s game, because it was more water polo than football. But the team defended well, was little threatened and was lethal again in a rehearsed play from the side