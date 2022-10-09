Former teen star Amanda Bynes wants to become a professional manicurist







Amanda Bynes was successful as a teen star in the 2000s; she is currently 35 years old Photo: Playback/Instagram

Former teen star Amanda Bynes has decided to step away from Hollywood for good after having her guardianship ended and is studying to become a professional manicurist.

Now 35, the series star Things I hate about you (What I Like About You, 2002-2006) and the film She is the man (2006) made a post on Instagram stories to share the news, announcing that she is attending classes at a cosmetology school to start working in the sector. But soon after, she deleted the post.

“At cosmetology college to become a manicurist,” Bynes wrote in the caption of the post, in which she shows off the classroom, furnished like a beauty salon.

Bynes freed herself from parental guardianship after nine years, being granted in her judicial request for independence shortly after Britney Spears’s victory in a similar case. She was placed under parental guardianship in 2013 after being accused of burning down a California home’s garage, at which point she was jailed for 72 hours for her mental health to be evaluated.

His troubles actually started a year before that.

In 2012, she was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated and crashing her car – on one occasion, she collided with the back of a police vehicle. She protested in a tweet in which she asked then-President Barack Obama to fire the police officer who had arrested her, and continued driving even after her driver’s license was seized, until her car was confiscated for the crime.

TMZ also reported that several people who attended the same gym as the actress, in Los Angeles, testified that she began to behave in a confused way, talking to herself or laughing hysterically for no apparent reason.

But Bynes could have just been high, as she was arrested again in early 2013 after a tip from her building’s doorman, who called the police claiming someone was smoking pot in the building’s lobby. When the police arrived, the actress was already in her apartment, but they found a bong (a type of herbal purifier used by some drug users). And when she was asked about the container, she simply threw it out the window, “hitting the sidewalk full of pedestrians,” as the police report described.

The actress was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct, concealment of evidence and drug possession. And she would have been taken into custody kicking, “Do you know who I am?”

After her arrest, she was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, expressing outrage at the humiliation. Although she was released by the judge in her case, she was kicked out of her apartment by the landlord.

Two months later, he started the fire that took his freedom, using gasoline to burn clothes in the street. The fire blew up the gallon of gasoline. When giving mixed answers to the firefighters who went to the scene, she ended up being admitted to a clinic for psychiatric evaluation and a judge placed her mother in charge of her guardianship.

Since then, she hasn’t been in trouble anymore. But she also didn’t work as an actress anymore.

His last work was in 2010, when he helped the great comedy “The Lie”, starring Emma Stone. At the time, she had already written on social media: “Being an actress is not as fun as it may seem”.

With the end of the guardianship, she intends to rebuild her life away from her mother and with a new career. Her first attempt at reinventing herself was as a rapper, but the two singles she’s released this year, diamonds and fairfaxdid not have the slightest repercussion, because nobody took it seriously.

