Fortaleza x Avai; where to watch live this Sunday’s game (9) for the Brasileirão

Fortaleza x Avaí will face each other this Sunday afternoon (9), from 4 pm, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The match is valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Where to watch Fortaleza vs Avaí live

Fortaleza x Avaí duel this Sunday (9), with live broadcast at 4 pm on open TV by Rede Globo and also on a paid channel by Premiere FC.

How to get Fortaleza vs Avai

A For the next game, Fortaleza goes to the field with the mission of doing its homework against an opponent threatened by relegation. So, Leão da Pici, under the command of Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, promises to attack from the beginning.

Currently, Fortaleza is in 11th place, with 38 points, eight above Cuiabá, the first team in the relegation zone. So, for those who closed the first round at the torch, the current situation is one of the most comfortable.

However, Fortaleza is still not completely free from the risk of relegation. Therefore, if you don’t beat an opponent on the low side and even lose, you can get in trouble again in the final stretch.

Check out the related ones for the match against Fortaleza, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. The Bressan athletes (calf injury, undergoes exams),

Guerrero (knee injury) and

Diego Matos (anterior thigh) are out of the game. #RaceTime pic.twitter.com/GppQTaKg3u — Avai Football Club (@AvaiFC) October 7, 2022

On the other hand, Avaí, led by coach Lisca, is coming off three consecutive defeats in the national tournament, the last of which was at home, in a comeback, when Botafogo won 2-1. In fact, Lisca won only the first match he commanded in Avai, against Atlético Mineiro.

After that, he couldn’t even add points anymore and Leão da Ilha starts the round in second to last place. At the moment, the club from Santa Catarina has 28 points, losing to Atlético Goianiense on goal difference. And if you really want to escape Serie B, winning this away match is essential.

Possible lineups

Fortaleza starts the match soon with Fernando Miguel; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Emanuel Brítez; Lucas Sasha, Caio Alexandre (Zé Welison), Lucas Crispim (Lucas Lima) and Romarinho (Juninho Capixaba); Pedro Rocha (Moses) and Thiago Galhardo.

In turn, Avaí starts the game with Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Mateus Ferreira, Bruno Silva and Raniele; Nathanael, Muriqui and Bissoli.

