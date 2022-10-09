Forza Horizon 5 mobile? Learn how to play the racing game on mobile | racing games

Forza Horizon 5 is a popular racing game released for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Despite this, recently, some sites have been distributing an unofficial version of the game for Android and iPhone (iOS). Called Forza Horizon 5 Mobile, the game does not represent the actual title, licensed by Microsoft. Because of this, it can pose security risks to users who try to install it, since it is an unofficial APK.

It is worth remembering that Forza Horizon 5 does not have an exclusive version for mobile devices per se, but it can be played on mobile phones via streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming, a feature available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. With that in mind, the TechTudo shows, below, the risks of installing the unofficial APK of Forza 5 and also brings a tutorial teaching how to access the game through xCloud, a safe resource.

Does Forza Horizon 5 Mobile exist? It’s safe?

When looking for the mobile version of Forza Horizon 5, users can easily find websites that offer the game for free download in APK format. This file type needs to be installed on your Android device from outside the Google Play Store and requires the user to enable an option to allow installations from unknown sources. Authorizing this type of download can compromise your smartphone’s security, as unofficial APKs can contain malicious code and spy on data.

Whether with Forza Horizon 5 or other games, it is always recommended that users be aware of sites that offer games never released for mobile devices. There are, in fact, some official games offered outside the Google Play Store for regulatory reasons. However, if you have doubts about the veracity of the game offered, suspicious points, such as exclusive arts and that do not match the visual identity of the game, should always be taken into account by the user.

It is also interesting to note if the site offers downloads for iPhone, which should also raise suspicion, since cell phones do not accept the installation of files from outside the App Store, as happens on Android devices. Some pages may also disclose images with buttons and commands that do not apply, such as L1, R1, L2 and R2 on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) instead of LB, RB, LT and RT, in the case of Forza Horizon 5, exclusive to Xbox.

In an interview for the TechTudo, Kaspersky’s security specialist in Latin America, Santiago Pontiroli, stated that the main problem with downloading these unofficial applications lies in the permissions they will require at the time of installation. Many of them pretend to be legitimate to steal information – sometimes of a financial nature or even access passwords. The expert commented that it is difficult to give access to an app without knowing its origin or intentions and that the best way to avoid scams is not to install suspicious apps.

Santiago also warned that both the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iPhone (iOS) have filters against malicious applications, which does not happen when downloads come from outside the stores. If the user has already installed the application and suspects that their security is at risk, it may also be a good idea to install antivirus on the device and change the passwords.

How to play Forza Horizon 5 on mobile safely

An official way to play Forza Horizon 5 Mobile is through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Service subscribers can download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Google Play Store or App Store, log in with their Microsoft account, select Forza Horizon 5, and click “Play”. The game is not installed on the user’s smartphone: it works via Internet streaming. That’s why it’s recommended to have a connection of at least 10 MB with 5 GHz support for better image quality and gameplay.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the game does not support touch screen controls, so to play on the smartphone, you will need to use a Bluetooth joystick. It is possible to use a controller for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, DualShock 4 ( PS4), DualSense ( PS5), among other options from third-party companies.

Xbox Game Pass offers over 100 games from Xbox consoles and PC to play. In the Ultimate version, users also get EA Play titles as a bonus and can access several of the games over the Internet via Xbox Cloud Gaming on smartphones, Internet browsers, tablets and in the video games themselves. Some of them even have touch controls especially aimed at mobile devices.

