French press asks: how far does the Russian president’s audacity go?

French weekly magazines question how far Vladimir Putin’s military push can go. THE Le Point on the cover is a photo of the Russian leader with binoculars accompanied by the headline “The Nutty”. THE L’Express says Washington takes Moscow’s threats seriously, and L’Obs tells the horrors that occurred in cities that were under Russian rule and were retaken by Ukraine.

The magazine report Le Point shows that eight years after the annexation of Crimea, Putin “repeats the same pompous ritual”, this time appropriating 15% of Ukrainian territory. Conditions would not be good, however, for the Russian army, according to the weekly, which speaks of a “Putin military disaster”. THE Le Point analyzes that “arrogance in command”, “bankruptcy of the intelligence services” and “unprepared battalions” would be ruining the plans of the Russian president.

already the L’Express highlights that Washington has taken Putin’s threats seriously and is studying how it would respond to a possible Russian nuclear attack, since “more than seven months after the invasion of Ukraine, nothing seems to stop Putin’s advance”. The magazine recalls that after the defeat of the Russians in Kharkiv, Moscow reacted by calling for a partial mobilization of thousands of men, in addition to having signed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia.

The report features an illustration of a hand pressing a red button and asks whether the Kremlin leader would dare to use nuclear weapons to prevent Kiev from retaking its territories. “The risk of nuclear escalation has never been higher,” responds Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Association for Arms Control, heard by the magazine.

According to experts, to destroy the Ukrainian army, Putin could resort to several attacks, as the war in Ukraine covers vast locations, which would also put the Russian military at risk of contact with radioactive materials. Another option, they believe, would be a nuclear launch over the Black Sea, which would limit collateral impacts.

By breaking the “atomic taboo” 70 years after the bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, “Moscow tries to bend all the countries that remained neutral after the invasion of Ukraine, when Russia became an international pariah”, analyzes L’Express.

THE L’Obs brings a long report on several months of battles in Izium, a Ukrainian city that was occupied by Russian troops and where hundreds of graves were found after the invaders left. The report describes a “torture center” and tells stories of violence.