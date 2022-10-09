G. Martinelli scores and assists, and Arsenal beats Liverpool in the English – 09/10/2022

Arsenal took the lead in the Premier League again today (9) by winning the classic valid for the 10th round against Liverpool by 3-2 in a game scored by a goal scored in less than a minute, brilliance of the Brazilians of both teams and two goals from young Bukayo Saka.

The hosts now have 24 points and leave Manchester City behind with 23. The Reds, on the other hand, have fallen and now occupy the 10th position, with just 10 points.

It went well: Martinelli scores and assists

The Brazilian left his at the team’s first opportunity in the game in a quick move that lasted just under a minute to put the team ahead of the score. In addition to signaling his, the cross that resulted in Saka’s goal to make it 2-1 came out of his feet.

Too bad: Alexander-Arnold doesn’t stop the Gabrielis

Alexander-Arnold was unable to stop Gabrielis’ duo (Martinelli and Jesus). Unable to follow the advances of the Brazilians, for most of the first half and after feeling his ankle just before the break, he ended up being substituted in the second half giving way to Joe Gomez.

Arsenal relax after opening the scoring

Arsenal started the match in full swing and did not forgive the first chance they had to open the scoring. Being ahead of the marker affected the team that relaxed in its attempts to extend the result, returning to pressure with danger only in the 27th minute of the first half and opening spaces for rivals, mainly through the wingers led by Takehiro Tomiyasu and Benjamin White. The team only pressed more often on the return to the second stage, in which they managed to secure the victory after a penalty goal.

One at the beginning and one at the end

It took the hosts exactly 58 seconds to open the Emirates Stadium marker with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli. After suffering a tie at 33′ of the first half, the team only managed to get back in front of the score at 49′ of the first half, already in stoppage time.

Liverpool don’t give up

The goal in the first minute of the match shook the Reds’ structures in the game, but the team did not give up and began to pressure Arsenal from the flanks, prioritizing an early marking focused on the opponent’s ball output.

All the same twice at Emirates Stadium

The Reds equalized the score for the first time with a goal by Darwin Núñez, in the 33rd minute of the first half, after a cross by Luis Díaz leaving it 1-1. In the second half, the score was even again (2-2) still in the 7th minute. with a goal by Firmino who came on at the end of the first half in place of Luis Díaz.

Gabriel Jesus falls on the field

The Brazilian Gabriel Jesus received an elbow from the left-back Kostas Tsimikas and fell unconscious on the lawn of the Emirates Stadium. The move took place in the second half, at 12 minutes. Concerned, athletes from both teams surrounded the Arsenal striker, especially his compatriots, Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Martinelli. After the game was stopped for about three minutes, Gabriel Jesus was revived, recovered and returned to the field of play.

Chronology

Arsenal opened the scoring with just 58′ seconds, with a goal from Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. Liverpool reached the tie in the 33rd minute with the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez. In the first half stoppage time, Martinelli crossed for Saka to make it 2-1 and pass again in front.

In the second half, Roberto Firmino scored in the 7th minute after Diogo Jota’s pass and I left everything the same, but Saka put Arsenal back in the lead after a low penalty kick, in Alisson’s right corner.

next games

Arsenal return to the field against Bodo / Glimt for the Europa League next Thursday (13), at 13:45 (Brasília time). The day before, Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League at 4pm.

DATASHEET

ARSENAL 3 X 2 LIVERPOOL

Competition: Premier League round 10

Place: Emirates Stadium, London (ENG)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett

goals: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS), at 1′ of the 1st T; Darwin Núñez (LIV), at 33′ of the 1st T; Saka (ARS), at 49′ of the 1st T and at 76′ of the 2nd T and Roberto Firmino (LIV), at 7′ of the 2nd T.

Yellow Cards: Luis Diaz (LIV); Ödegaard (ARS)

Arsenal: Ramsdale, B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, T. Tomiyasu, T. Partey, G. Xhaka, B. Saka (Fábio Vieira), M. Odegaard (Kieran Tierney), Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus (Eddie Nketiah). Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez), Matip, Van Djik and Tsimikas; Thiago and Henderson; Luis Diaz (Roberto Firmino), Diogo Jota (Harvey Elliott), Salah and Darwin Nuñez. Coach: Jurgen Klopp.