Gabigol promises change with judges and minimizes personal goal at Flamengo: “I want to pass Luizão as champion” | spectacular sport

Gabigol is three games away from becoming even bigger within a club where he is already very big. Personal goals are also at stake, but the 26-year-old prioritizes Flamengo’s collective goals. That’s what he reported in an interview with Esporte Espetacular this Sunday.

The opportunity to surpass Luizão as the top Brazilian scorer within Libertadores – one goal is missing to equal the former player’s 29 – seduces the red-black striker, of course. But it is far from being an obsession at the moment.

– No (I think about the record), I think about being champion twice. How many times did Luizão win (two)? I want to spend it being champion, with two Libertadores (laughs). The goals will come naturally. If you don’t make it to the final now, you’ll leave later. One goal to tie, two to pass. It will be special when it is, I think God writes everything just right. If it’s in the final, amen, but what I really want is to be champion. Go on vacation champion of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

No talking to the referees

If Gabriel really wants to be champion, he promises a change on the pitch: he doesn’t want to talk to the referees anymore. Although he does not admit to a sense of persecution, he believes that any attempt at dialogue has been unproductive. He recognizes avoidable cards, but sees ill will on the other side. That’s why “Gabizen” is coming.

– Kind of not (asked about the number of cards), excessive (laughs). I think so, I could have avoided some. Yes, the judges are also wrong, because some barely speak to me. I try to speak well, and they already come with a card. Some to show up, some to get me out of the game. Because if I take a card, I might not be able to talk to him anymore.

– So I gave up, that’s the truth. Now the judges will whistle calmly. I won’t talk to them anymore. And then I hope the CBF sees it, the fans see it and the reporters see what happens on the field. So now there will be a calm Gabi because I already gave up, I saw that it will not change, they will make mistakes the same way.

Gabi’s new posture is because the player reports feeling coerced when expressing himself on and off the field. He finds himself “in prison” when it comes to arbitration.

– And also they will give me a card when I do something I think I have to do. Because sometimes you have to talk to the judge, you have to complain to him, you have to warn him of something that is happening. And also, if we talk outside the field, we are wrong. If you talk inside the field, we also take cards. So it’s kind of like a prison, right? You can’t do anything. So what happened is that I gave up.

Gabi wants to run away from the yellow ones, but Amarelinha is on the radar. Avoid saying whether or not you have a chance to play in the Qatar World Cup. There is within him, however, the certainty that he has stood out on the national scene in recent years.

– Dude, I deal with it very calmly. I believe that in these last five years, in the period before the Cup, I was one of the best players in Brazil. There are moments and moments, of course, but I believe that in these five pre-Cup years I did very well.

– We also lost a Copa America, I was able to play in the last game and I did really well. So my head is very calm, my focus is Flamengo. Of course it’s a dream that wakes you up and motivates you. But I think there are a lot of great players in that position as well. So now I’ll leave it to Tite. He who decides.

Relationship with the fans: “I see myself in them”

Gabigol is Flamengo’s undisputed idol. He is, without a doubt, among the most important players in red-black history. The undeniable relevance, however, does not guarantee immunity to criticism. Some complain about wasted chances, others about the behavior on and off the field.

Such nudges suggest a love-hate relationship, but Gávea’s number 9 sees much more affection than the other way around.

– Man… A lot of people say it’s love and hate, but I think it’s much more love than hate. I think Flamengo’s fans are very big, so it’s hard for you to please everyone too, but I believe that a good part – maybe the majority – likes me, likes what I do on the pitch. It is a very respectful relationship. I will always say what I think, demonstrate what I think and what I think, so I believe they see the truth in me.

– Maybe that’s why we have such a great connection. I see myself in them. Whenever I go to see Flamengo play and I’m away, I suffer maybe more than they do, I sing more than they do. It’s a very beautiful connection and I hope it lasts a long time.

