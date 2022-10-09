In game of Thronesthe episode in which Tommen Baratheon dies is one of the most shocking of the series and to this day much remembered by fans.

But when does this happen? In today’s post, we answer that question.

Game of Thrones – In which episode does Tommen Baratheon die?

The episode in question is the explosion of the Great Sept of Baelor, when Cersei puts into action her plan to destroy the place with wildfire. Shortly after the explosion, which killed the High Sparrow and Margaery Tyrell, a stunned Tommen throws himself from the Red Keep’s balcony.

In case you want to remember that moment, the episode where Tommen Baratheon dies is the season six episode 10entitled “The Winds of Winter”.

What did you think of this episode? It really is one of the most unforgettable of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019.

The main cast includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

You can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Max.