Gasly risked punishment to avoid accident: “I would be dead” | formula 1

F1 repeated at the Japanese GP, this Sunday, the circumstances that caused the fatal accident of Jules Bianchi in the same race, in 2014: the dangerous combination of a tractor on the track in heavy rain with the cars still circulating. Pierre Gasly, the first to speak out against what happened, was punished with 20 seconds and 2 points on the super license for being too fast at the time of the bid, but he did not hide that he feared for his life at the time.

– I saw (the red flag) at the last minute and when I looked it was 200 km/h. I slowed down erratically because if I had hit the brakes I would have lost control of the car and ended up under the tractor. I passed two meters on the right, I was two meters away from dying today, which I don’t think is acceptable. Today (the tractor) was two meters from my left front tire – he complained after the race.

Pierre Gasly was afraid of dying due to the tractor on the track during the F1 2022 Japanese GP — Photo: Mario Renzi – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The AlphaTauri Frenchman, announced this weekend as a replacement for Fernando Alonso at Alpine for 2023, ended the race in 17th – either way, he would no longer score. He was the closest, still on lap 3 of the dispute, to a tractor summoned to remove the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who crashed after the start.

The race stewards accused him of infringing Article 2.5.4.1 of Appendix H of the International Sporting Code, which states that “all cars, during the race, must immediately reduce speed and proceed slowly to the red flag line”.

FIA punished Pierre Gasly for failing to decelerate under red flag at Japanese GP – Photo: FIA

“After passing the scene of the incident, car 10 (Pierre Gasly) continued, under a red flag, with speeds that exceeded 200 km/h on several occasions and reached 251 km/h at one point. The driver admitted that he could there were marshals or obstacles on the track, and that it was too fast. However, in mitigating the penalty, we took into account that, although the speed could in no way be considered “slow”, it was also lower than the maximum limit to be achieved under these conditions. We also took into account the shock that the driver experienced when he saw a crane on the race track at the turn of the incident”, informs the document from the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Initially, the FIA ​​cleared itself of blame for the bid by claiming that it sent the tractor to the track with the red flag already thrown and that Gasly was the one who would be too fast. Afterwards, the entity confirmed that it would investigate the incident:

– Whilst it is normal practice to recover cars under a safety car or red flag, due to the particular circumstances and also taking into account feedback from various drivers, the FIA ​​has released a full review of events involving the deployment of recovery vehicles during the Japanese GP. This is part of the common practice of debating and reviewing all racing incidents to ensure continuous process and procedural improvements.

Tractor removes Carlos Sainz's Ferrari from the track, after collision at the start of the Japanese GP – Photo: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

On-board footage of other drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel show that other cars also passed excessively close to the crane. The fact was investigated after the race won by Max Verstappen.

Last Wednesday (5th) it was eight years since the accident that took the life of Gasly’s friend and compatriot. The move began with the beating of German Adrian Sutil, from Sauber.

At the 2014 Japanese GP, Adrian Sutil crashed, and a tractor entered to remove the car — Photo: Getty Images

The episode that caused a fatal brain injury to the 25-year-old pilot took place in a scenario similar to that of 2022: a crane stopped at the edge of the track, full of water, while drivers were still passing through the stretch. The then holder of Marussia aquaplaned and hit the tractor with everything.

– If I had lost control of the car in the same way as Carlos (Sainz)… I was going 200 km/h, but that’s not the problem. Even at 100 km/h, if I had aquaplaned and crashed into a 12-ton crane, I would be dead by now. I’m extremely grateful that I’m still on my feet and being able to call my family tonight,” Gasly said.

Doctors attend to Bianchi after crash at the 2014 Japanese GP – Photo: Getty Images

At the end of 2014, the FIA ​​completed the report on the Bianchi accident and assessed through a 396-page study that “the actions taken after the Sutil accident were in accordance with the regulations”. The Frenchman was blamed for what happened because he “did not slow down enough”.

Gasly was a childhood friend of Bianchi – as well as Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in another accident at the Spa-Francorchamps stage of F2 in 2019 in Belgium. Commenting on the memories brought by this Sunday’s situation, he did not spare the weight of the grief he experienced with the rest of Formula 1:

– We lost Jules eight years ago under similar conditions. I don’t understand how eight years later we still have to see a tractor; not on the gravel, but inside the track. That was not respectful to Jules, her family and loved ones, and all of us. It was a dramatic incident. We learned that day that we don’t want to see a tractor in these conditions.

Pierre Gasly accelerates his AlphaTauri at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Bianchi’s father immediately reacted to what had happened. On social media, Frenchman Philipp criticized F1 for “disrespecting” the memory of his son and the lives of all drivers. Title holders such as Sergio Pérez, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were effusive in questioning the direction of the race by risk.

– For the sake of us riders, I hope this is the last time we see a crane on the track and we take such an unnecessary risk for all of us. Obviously I was extremely scared and what crossed my mind was… We all suffered from Jules’s accident. If we could go back in time and act differently that day, he would still be here – lamented the AlphaTauri pilot.

