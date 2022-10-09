Globo may have to adjust grid for ‘title game’

Due to the progress of the Brazilian, Palmeiras could guarantee the anticipated title in the 34th round, against Athletico-PR, or in the 35th, against Fortaleza. It can be explained: the alviverde team has an advantage of 12 points over Internacional and would be the champion against Hurricane if they keep their distance to Colorado until this round. Or it could happen in the next round if the advantage is reduced. In these cases, Globo will have to make an adjustment to include the cup game in its schedule on TV Aberta.

The match of the 34th had to be brought forward to Tuesday because Athletico-PR will play in the Libertadores final on the weekend, on October 29, against Flamengo. The red-black team from Rio also had its game anticipated. There is therefore no way to change the match days.

The confrontation is at Arena da Baixada, that is, Athletico has the right to broadcast on its platforms such as Hurricane Play. According to the table, there is no forecast of airing either on pay-per-view, or on TV Fechada or Aberta of Globo.

Globo has the possibility to adjust this with CBF and include broadcasting on TV Aberta. But he will have to change his traditional football day to Tuesday, as he has already done in national team matches.

Another possible title game is in the 35th round when Palmeiras faces Fortaleza, at 4 pm, on Wednesday, November 2, a holiday. The forecast is that this match will only be broadcast on pay-per-view by the table. The scheduled TV Open game is Flamengo and Corinthians, at 9:30 pm, on the same day. Again, the network would have to make an adjustment to show the title game or simply decide to air it in the afternoon on the holiday.

In the following rounds, the 36th and 37th rounds, Globo already provided broadcasts on Open TV of the Palmeiras games. That is, if the title takes longer, the broadcaster is already guaranteed.